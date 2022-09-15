Miranda Kerr photographed with ex Orlando Bloom as they step out for special occasion Talk about friendly exes!

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom continue to prove they are as friendly as exes can get, and clearly wish nothing but the best for one another.

The two made one of their first public appearances together since splitting up in 2013, in order to celebrate a dear friend to them and the stars, British Vogue's Edward Enninful.

The former couple were photographed at a party in Los Angeles, launching Edward's highly-anticipated memoir, A Visible Man.

The event took place at West Hollywood's Sunset Tower Hotel, and a photo sees the two both standing next to the Vogue editor-in-chief.

Miranda looks fabulous donning a chic little black dress, featuring sequins and halter straps with an ornate bow in the center. Meanwhile, Orlando looked cool and dapper sporting black trousers with a navy blue t-shirt, and an Audemars Piguet on his wrist.

Though the two parted ways in 2013, and have since married and had children of their own with their new partners – Miranda shares Hart and Myles with Evan Spiegel while Orlando has Daisy with Katy Perry – the two have seamlessly co-parented their son, Flynn, who is eleven-years-old.

The two showed up in support of their good friend

Earlier this year, the Australian model opened up to Vogue Australia about her relationship with both Orlando and Katy, and how happy she is about all of them getting along.

"Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about," she boldly stated.

Miranda and Orlando were together for three years

Detailing her thought process when she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made the difficult decision to go their separate ways, the wellness mogul candidly said: "From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, 'Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own.'"

To this day, she affirms: "That's the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority."

