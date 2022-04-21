Coachella fans including Paris Hilton and Nicole Scherzinger share their festival beauty tips

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Coachella weekend one is over and festival season has officially kicked off; celebs in attendance at the iconic California event this year included Paris Hilton, Alessandra Ambrosio, Nicole Scherzinger, Vanessa Hudgens, and Chanel Iman.

MORE: Shania Twain rocks sequin mini dress for surprise Coachella performance with Harry Styles

They kept it casual with white crochet, mini skirts and neon - and of course their favourite beauty products. But festivals can be hard work when we have a well-worn beauty routine - all those creams and serums don't fit in the rucksack so how do you make the best choice for what to pack?

Paris is a fan of fragrance

Here, the celebrities we spotted at this year's festival break down their number one products to keep yourself looking fresh and glam while in the desert sun.

Paris Hilton:

"Fragrance! I recommend my latest fragrance Ruby Rush because the scent is so amazing it makes you want to dance the day and night away!"

Paris Hilton's Ruby Rush Eau de Perfum, $70, Macys

GALLERY: Coachella 2022: All the best looks

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan:

Emma goes for hydration

"Hydration - I love BLK drops, they go in all of my water. I am a health fanatic and hydration is key.

"I also love this metal sculpting tool I recently purchased. It literally pulls your face and tightens it. I have fallen in love with it in two weeks and already there's a difference.

"My best friend and MUA have also noticed a difference."

BLK's Natural Fulvic and Humic Trace Mineral Drops with Zinc, Magnesium & More, $26.99, Amazon

Nicole Scherzinger:

"I think Coachella is a beautiful place to bring out the extra in everyone no matter what that is - Goddess, or Bobo, or rock chic.

"But I think my number one tip, beauty or fashion, is a comfortable shoe.

"I need to invent a Coachella shoe that is so cute but comfortable, because these feet are hurting."

SHOP: This summer 'it' sandal is so popular it has a waiting list

Serayah:

Serayah loves a good moisturizer

"SPF for sure and a really good moisturizer- I love Tatcha moisturizer.

"At festivals I don't like to wear a lot of makeup so as long as it keeps me glistening and I will just add some highlighter."

Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream, $68.99, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.