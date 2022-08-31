Miranda Kerr stuns in string bikini as she hits the beach following $120million home purchase The model is a mother to three children

Miranda Kerr hit the beach earlier this week and stunned her more than 13 million followers with several gorgeous selfies taken during her outing.

In the two snaps, the 39-year-old model showed off her stunning complexion whilst posing in a colorful string bikini, which she perfectly accessorized with several gold necklaces and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

The mother-of-three knows the damage the sun causes and made sure she protected her makeup-free face by wearing a large straw hat.

Miranda's getaway, presumably alongside her husband, Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel, and her children, comes just as it was revealed that the family have finally closed the deal for their new Los Angeles home – which has cost them a grand total of $145million.

Miranda Kerr looked stunning as she relaxed on the beach

Property records seen by Architectural Digest show that Evan paid $120million for their new home plus an additional $25million for a smaller portion of the land located right next door to the main property.

Their new home is located in Holmby Hills, directly across the street from the Playboy Mansion. Evan, 32, purchased the property from British billionaire Ian Livingstone, who bought the two-parcel estate in two separate transactions in 2014 and 2017, paying $72million.

The star and her husband have recently closed the deal on their new home

Back then, Ian combined both properties into one supersized estate.

The couple's new neighbors include fellow tech billionaire Sean Parker, and not too far away, in Benedict Canyon, Amazon founder Bezos owns a $175million estate.

The couple recently posed for Vogue

Miranda and Evan currently live in a $12million mansion located in Brentwood which was previously owned by Harrison Ford. They also own a $30million villa in Paris, a vineyard estate in Australia, and a seaside vacation home in Malibu.

The Snapchat CEO also still owns the first house he ever bought—a $3million cottage-style home in Brentwood.