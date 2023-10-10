The Kiehl’s advent calendar 2023 is here to answer your skincare SOS

The Kiehl's Advent Calendar never disappoints, and this year's offering looks as epic as ever. Packed full of 24 nourishing surprises to pamper your skin, it's the ultimate festive countdown for beauty lovers looking for serious skincare.

Behind every door, you’ll find cult products including the 'Ultra Facial Cream' (a total saviour for any fellow dry skin sufferers out there), the creamy 'Avocado Eye' treatment to pamper your peepers, and the restorative 'Midnight Recovery Concentrate' oil to give you a fresh-faced glow by morning. Straight on our Christmas wish list it all goes!

The price point is on point, too. At £109, it's on the more affordable end of the scale for advent calendars - so does it live up to the hype?



The Kiehl's advent calendar 2023 is packed with 24 nourishing products to pamper your skin

What's so special about the Kiehl's Advent Calendar?

We're always excited to see who Kiehl’s have teamed up with next, following design collaborations with everyone from Jeff Koons to Mickey, KAWS and Kenny Scharf.

This holiday season, Kiehl's has partnered with husband and wife duo Icinori, known for their cool and quirky art, fashion, and publishing, to design a limited-edition collection. It’s inspired by the creation of an animated universe with a festive twist – and the result is so fun.

Not only does it look cool, but Kiehl's really delivers on the content too. The US brand, which has been going since 1851, is the best in the bizz when it comes to skincare expertise, so you know you’ll be getting products that actually work and target your specific needs.

Our review of the Kiehl's Advent Calendar for 2023

As HELLO!’s Lifestyle Managing Editor, I’ve been lucky enough to test a lot of skincare over the years, and Kielh’s has never disappointed. My skin is prone to dryness during stressful periods and the change of seasons, with psoriasis creeping down over my forehead and eyelids (sexy).

Few brands actually help with this, but I’ve found Kiehl's Ultra range including the 'Ultra Facial Cleanser' and the 'Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream' restores hydration and reduces irritation pretty much immediately without being greasy or too heavy for the daytime.

I can't wait to get my hands on the Advent Calendar and find some new hero products to add to my repertoire. I've never tried the ‘Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream‘ or the ‘Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask’ and am keen to see whether they live up to the hype.

When is The Kiehl's Advent Calendar out?

The Kiehl's Advent Calendar dropped on September 6. It’s super popular with beauty lovers though so we’d recommend securing yours before they all go...

Beauty lovers will want to get their hands on the 2023 edition before it goes

What's inside The Kiehl's Advent Calendar?

30ml Creme de Corps

30ml Ultra Facial Cleanser

28ml Ultra Facial Cream

40ml Ultra Facial Toner

7ml Super Multi-Corrective Cream

14ml Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

14ml Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

75ml Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner

4ml Daily Reviving Concentrate

7ml Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream

4ml Midnight Recovery Concentrate

30ml Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

7ml Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream

4ml Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

14ml Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask with 10.5% Squalane

15ml Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate

14ml Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream

40ml Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil

15ml Lip Balm #1

3ml Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment

75ml Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash

3ml Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing & Dark Circle-Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum

10ml Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum

5ml Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask

