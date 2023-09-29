The GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar 2023 is here – snap one up before it sells out

The beauty advent calendar drops are coming in thick and fast, and we’re pretty excited to see inside this one – the GLOSSYBOX Beauty Advent Calendar 2023. If you thought last year’s was good, wait until you discover more about this year’s!

Worth over £473, the GLOSSYBOX 2023 Advent Calendar offers a little more than the usual 25 products, with 28 products and three duo drawers featuring beauty surprises throughout December.

When is the GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar out?

It launched today, Friday September 29 for non-subscribers, and was out earlier in the week for subscribers.

How much is the GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar 2023?

It costs £70 for subscribers, and £80 for non-subscribers, and is worth over £473.

Our review of the GLOSSYBOX 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar

I can understand why GLOSSYBOX named this year’s beauty advent calendar the ‘Feel The Magic’ advent calendar, because it is pretty magical and looks incredible. Firstly, the design – it’s a luxurious looking advent calendar, with a pink and gold marble design that will amp up my dressing table for December. Inside the advent calendar is equally as impressive, with 17 full-size products and 11 deluxe-size products. I love that the onus is on bigger products, so you can really get to try them even more than before.

GLOSSYBOX have included a range of brands too, from classic to cult plus TikTok trending products like the Blursh liquid blush from Made by Mitchell and a hair product from Color Wow, the brand everyone raves about right now. It's also competitively priced, under £100, with the contents worth over £473.

What’s inside the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar for 2023?

Warning – spoilers ahead! If you want the element of surprise throughout December, click away now. Otherwise, here’s the full list of GLOSSYBOX Beauty Advent Calendar contents:

Floral Street Wonderful Peony EDP – Deluxe size

ICONIC London Triple Thread Mascara – Full size

Rodial Papaya Enzyme Scrub – Deluxe size

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo – Deluxe size

Lottie London Ready Set! Go Translucent Powder – Deluxe size

Medik8 Micellar Mousse – Full size

Earth Harbour Marine Biome Brightening Ampoule – Full size

MUA Academy Intense Colour Lipliner & Creamy Matte Lipstick – Full size

Made by Mitchell Blursh Liquid Blush in Posey Rosey – Full size

ESPA Optimal Pro Moisturiser & Optimal Skin Body Tri-Serum – Deluxe size

Color Wow One Minute Transformation Cream – Deluxe size

Avant Skincare Collagen Intense Radiance Activator Serum OR Flawless Energising & Oxygenating Caffeine 2-1 Face & Eye Serum – Full size

Brushworks Eye & Brow Brush Set and Powder Puff Duo – Full Size

So Eco Satin Pillowcase – Full size

Physicians Formula Rose All Day Set & Glow – Full size

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser – Deluxe size

L’Occitane Almond Delicious Hand Cream – Deluxe size

Grow Gorgeous Volume Shampoo – Deluxe size

BeautyPro Brightening Sheet Mask – Full size

Revolution Pro Correcting Primer Radiant Peach – Full size

Note Mineral Lip Gloss – Full size

Babor Active Night Ampoules – Full size

Amor Lashes Quicklashes & Mini Bond – Full size

Rituals Ritual of Sakura Candle – Deluxe size

Ciate London I Am A Woman Eyeshadow Palette – Full size

