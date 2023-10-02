The Selfridges beauty advent calendar just landed for 2023 - and we think it’s the best yet

Listen up, beauty fans! The Selfridges advent calendar for 2023 has dropped - and we’re so excited by this year's Christmas countdown.

Filled with 25 makeup and skincare goodies worth a total of £1,100, we're expecting this luxurious advent calendar to be at the top of every beauty lover’s wish list. So if you want it, you'll need to grab it fast before it's too late.

Our review of the Selfridges beauty advent calendar

Packed with some of the industry’s ultimate beauty favourites, Selfridges has been seriously generous this year. You can expect cult products like Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream, the 111SKIN Rose Quartz liquid mask, Dr. Barbara Strum’s Clarifying Serum and a Natasha Denona Mini Bronze Eye Palette.

It's not just makeup and skincare products stored away behind the doors though, the calendar also includes Penhaligon’s popular Halfeti Eau de Parfum, a festive MALIN+GOETZ Dark Rum Candle, a full-size Gisou Hair Fragrance, and Hair by Sam McKnight shampoo and conditioner. There's even a £45 voucher to spend at Selfridges.

Priced at £220, you’ll be saving a mind-blowing £829 on this must-have beauty haul. Plus, who doesn't love having treats to open every day in December?

The Selfridges advent calendar is always one of the most popular beauty gifts at Christmas time - so don’t miss out. Want to know exactly what’s inside? Scroll on for spoilers.

What’s inside the Selfridges beauty advent calendar 2023?