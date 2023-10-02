The Selfridges beauty advent calendar just landed for 2023 - and we think it’s the best yet

Listen up, beauty fans! The Selfridges advent calendar for 2023 has dropped - and we’re so excited by this year's Christmas countdown.
Filled with 25 makeup and skincare goodies worth a total of £1,100, we're expecting this luxurious advent calendar to be at the top of every beauty lover’s wish list. So if you want it, you'll need to grab it fast before it's too late.
Our review of the Selfridges beauty advent calendar
Packed with some of the industry’s ultimate beauty favourites, Selfridges has been seriously generous this year. You can expect cult products like Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream, the 111SKIN Rose Quartz liquid mask, Dr. Barbara Strum’s Clarifying Serum and a Natasha Denona Mini Bronze Eye Palette.
It's not just makeup and skincare products stored away behind the doors though, the calendar also includes Penhaligon’s popular Halfeti Eau de Parfum, a festive MALIN+GOETZ Dark Rum Candle, a full-size Gisou Hair Fragrance, and Hair by Sam McKnight shampoo and conditioner. There's even a £45 voucher to spend at Selfridges.
Priced at £220, you’ll be saving a mind-blowing £829 on this must-have beauty haul. Plus, who doesn't love having treats to open every day in December?
The Selfridges advent calendar is always one of the most popular beauty gifts at Christmas time - so don’t miss out. Want to know exactly what’s inside? Scroll on for spoilers.
What’s inside the Selfridges beauty advent calendar 2023?
- REFY Brow Sculpt 8.5ml
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying serum 30ml
- Natasha Denona mini bronze eye palette 4g
- Fable & Mane SahaScalp Amla soothing serum 14.4ml
- Charlotte Tilbury setting spray 34ml
- Paula's Choice Niacinamide Booster 20ml
- Lisa Eldridge Luxuriously Lucent lip colour 3.5g
- Sam McKnight Rich Nourish shampoo 100ml
- Sam McKnight Rich Nourish conditioner 75ml
- PHLUR Missing Person eau de parfum 9.5ml
- MALIN+GOETZ Dark Rum scented candle 67g
- Penhaligon's Halfeti eau de parfum 10ml
- 111SKIN Rose Quartz liquid mask 30ml
- Davines OI All In One milk 50ml
- JVN Hair Air Dry creme 30ml
- Color Wow Raise the Root spray 50ml
- Dries Van Noten Soie Malaquais eau de parfum 10ml
- Costa Brazil Sunlight body oil 30ml
- anatomē bath salts 168g
- Vida Glow Natural Marine collagen supplement pack of six
- Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide rapid plumping serum 50ml
- Augustinus Bader Rich Cream 15ml
- Paco Rabanne Colourshot 10ml
- Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant 13g
- True Fiction Pencil Liner set of three
- Gisou Hair Fragrance 100ml
- Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner lip plumping gloss 7ml
- Byoma De-Puff & Brighten eye gel 20ml
- Oribe Gold Lust hair oil 50ml
- Byredo lipstick 3g
- Pleasing Vine Ripe nail polish 13ml
- Pleasing Pearly Tops nail polish 13ml
- Selfridges Beauty Concierge gift card £45