Clarins just made our day by releasing THREE advent calendars for 2023 – here’s all you need to know

Three beauty advent calendars you say? Clarins you really are spoiling us! If one beauty advent calendar isn’t enough for you, thank Clarins and their three versions to choose from.

The Clarins beauty advent calendar offering includes the classic 24-day advent calendar, a smaller version covering 12-days plus a Clarins advent calendar for men – you don’t want him to miss out on all the festive countdown fun. It also means there’s a price point for everyone, no matter your budget. Let’s take a look inside the three Clarins advent calendars…

Clarins 24-day Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – details

Best for: True Clarins fans

24 full-size or mini size Clarins icons sit inside this signature advent calendar. Priced at £135, it’s worth over £262 so an absolute steal for Clarins fans. The advent calendar includes hero products like Beauty Flash Balm and Lip Comfort Oil, plus classic Clarins' products like the Cleansing Micellar Water and Hand and Nail Treatment.

Clarins 12-day Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 – details

Best for: Your mum, best friend or sister ​​​​

Behind the 12 doors on this advent calendar, Clarins fans will find some of the brand’s bestsellers, including Beauty Flash Balm, Lip Comfort Oil and Cleansing Miscellar Water. Priced at £65, it’s housed in a cute white and gold box with pull out drawers that’s ideal for reusing next year too.

Clarins 12-day Men’s Advent Calendar 2023 - details

Best for: The man in your life

One for the man in your life, this men’s advent calendar is a treat for those who want to delve into the world of men’s grooming but don’t know where to start. The £65 men’s advent calendar includes 12 iconic ClarinsMen products for the skin, including a face wash, a shaving gel and eye gel plus a shampoo and shower gel.

Best Clarins Christmas gifts

Beauty advent calendars aside, Clarins has just launched its Christmas gifting range from stocking fillers to luxury gifting. Here’s my pick of the best:

The gift for those who want radiant skin (that’s everyone then!) Not only does this gift set include five incredible Clarins products, but a very chic zipped make-up bag too.

The cult eye serum from Clarins is available in a cute gift set, which includes the eye serum plus Clarins mascara and lash boosting serum.

An adorably sweet stocking filler for any age, this Clarins cutie includes a Lip Oil and Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch, the award-winning primer to smooth and blur lines and imperfection.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

​

