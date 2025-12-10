This ‘fountain of youth’ cult collagen powder has sold out 20 times – and it’s finally back in stock

Collagen has become a buzzword in the beauty space in recent years – and for good reason. Well, for multiple reasons. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, with over 28 types having been identified to exist within us. Doctors often compare it to scaffolding because it provides structure and elasticity to our skin, bones and connective tissues. In terms of your face, this means a youthful glow, hydration and better elasticity, which is the skin's ability bounce back to its original, smooth shape when stretched, injured or pinched.

However, our body's ability to produce collagen naturally begins to decline in our mid-20s at a rate of 1% per year. As this happens, wrinkles, fine lines and sagging can appear, especially around the eyes, jawline, neck and décolletage. Fortunately, supplements have become a popular way to help counter these changes. And one cult product that’s notoriously hard to get hold of but is finally back in stock? Fountain of Youth Lifestyle’s Pure Bovine Tripeptide Collagen powder.

Fountain of Youth Lifestyle prides itself on being the first brand in the world to release pure bovine tripeptide collagen. The formula was developed in collaboration with Swiss scientists, with in vitro studies still ongoing to affirm its results as a skin-loving powerhouse.

What exactly is tripeptide collagen?

Tripeptide collagen is a form of collagen that has been broken down into very small chains of three amino acids, hence the name. There are a few types of collagens available in supplements, with the standard rate of absorption being between 10% to 60%. But with tripeptide collagen, your body can absorb 100% of it within two hours of consumption, which also means you can see results in as little as two weeks.

This is possible thanks to tripeptide collagen's smaller amino acid chain, which is easier for your body to absorb. The size also allows it to efficiently penetrate across your entire body, including gut, bones, joints, muscles plus hair, skin and nails. In the case of Fountain of Youth Lifestyle’s tripeptide collagen, it is high in purity and bovine, meaning it is derived from cows).

“Our Bovine Tripeptide Collagen is a truly natural food, so tiny shifts in colour or thickness can happen from batch to batch – just like vintages of fine wine,” a spokesperson for the brand says. “These variations confirm purity; they never affect performance. We refuse to cut corners. You get nothing but clean, high-bioactivity tripeptides.”

You can mix Fountain of Youth Lifestyle’s Pure Bovine Tripeptide Collagen powder into any drink

Fountain of Youth Lifestyle’s Pure Bovine Tripeptide Collagen powder has sold out 20 times, and has hundreds of five-star reviews online. Odourless and flavourless, you can mix it with any liquid (hot or cold) or mix it into a meal. The good news is that it is finally back in stock, with pouch sizes of 100g or 200g available, or a packet of 30 pre-measured daily sachets.

What do the reviews say about Fountain of Youth Lifestyle’s Pure Bovine Tripeptide Collagen?

One reads: “This product is absolutely fabulous! My skin is looking so good and really does have a radiance about it. The dry, scaly skin on my legs has improved ten fold. I seem to have more energy and my husband doesn't stop giving me compliments.”

Another says: “I have just received my third pouch of this amazing product. I feel my skin is looking so much healthier. My hair feels thicker and I have long nails, which is something I have not had for many years.”

A third beamed: “I am so happy with this product. I keep seeing more and more results. I don't dare not have it. It is the first thing I do when I get up in the morning and I feel much more alert.”

