I'm a beauty writer & these are the 'slow-ageing' treatments I'd recommend to my mother

Despite the timeless value of beauty secrets passed down from mothers to daughters, modern aesthetics offers several new and powerful cosmetic treatments that I can recommend to mothers over 50 - including my own. Today's "slow ageing" approach focuses on ageing in a healthy, gradual way that ensures your look remains aesthetically balanced as you get older. Dr Rodrigo Martínez, a leading authority in regenerative aesthetics and longevity, explains this holistic beauty perspective in a nutshell: "The idea isn't to 'erase' the years, but to handle each stage of life with care, treating the skin both inside and out; the goal is to maintain the essence of your face."

This sentiment is perfectly echoed by well-being expert and psychologist David de Cubas. "Ageing doesn't mean you're deteriorating; it means you're consciously transforming with balance." To help us all with this goal, there are an increasing number of treatments available.

"Regenerative and preventative options in the skincare realm are becoming more relevant and accessible to more people each day.

Wondering where to start and what the options are? I talked to five experts about the best non-surgical treatments for women 50 and that give natural-looking results. These are the ones I'd even recommend to my own mum.

© Instagram / @dra.flaviabonina Before and after: three sessions of Morpheus 8, radiofrequency with microneedles

Say goodbye to your double chin: The non-surgical treatment for flaccid necks

Over 50 and concerned with sagging skin on your neck or double chin? Dr Flavia Bonina, an aesthetic doctor known for her natural-looking results, recommends Morpheus 8.

She explains that this treatment uses intradermal radiofrequency with microneedles to stimulate collagen production, which helps tighten the skin and improve its overall quality. In areas with localised fat like the your chin, Morpheus 8 also performs a minor fat reduction (lipolysis) capable of subtly remodelling the jawline.

Dr Bonina typically advises three or four sessions, spaced four to six weeks apart. While the results aren't instant, they become noticeable after about three months - the time required for the collagen induction process to fully take effect. After that, she usually suggests an annual maintenance session.

Treating nasolabial folds: Why combination therapies work best

According to Dr Bonina, determining the appropriate treatment for the nasolabial fold requires an initial assessment of the underlying cause. She notes that the issue is commonly attributed to facial flaccidity and/or changes in the facial fat compartments. "When we're young, these structures are closely aligned, but with age, they begin to separate," she explains. "The central part of the face starts to sag, and the furrow deepens."

© Getty Images From the age of 50, the facial oval often begins to get saggy and lose definition

The doctor advises that, depending on the severity of the condition, "it will probably be necessary to combine treatments to achieve the most natural result." She specifically recommends a multimodal approach, suggesting that the most suitable plan is to "use Morpheus8 in combination with either hyaluronic acid or polylactic acid to counteract the visible signs of facial descent".

Non-surgical face lift: Top biostimulators and injectables for flaccidity over 50

Asked about the most recommended lifting-effect treatments from the age of 50, Dr Bonina says: "Although each case must be assessed individually, there are a lot of different options to fill, tighten and firm the skin with beautiful results.”

Alongside Morpheus8, she recommends biostimulators. These are injectables containing substances that prompt fibroblasts (the cells responsible for generating collagen) to increase the body's natural production of this vital protein, which slows down significantly from the age of 25.

Hyaluronic acid fillers are typically applied to address volume depletion in areas like the malar

She also advises using hyaluronic acid fillers, typically applied to address volume depletion in areas like the malar (the cheekbone area and the high part of the cheek directly beneath the eye).

How to redefine the face after 50: Ultherapy, Potenza and collagen inducers

Dr. Morales Raya, a dermatologist and expert in acne, laser treatments and aesthetics, confirms that from the age of 50, the facial oval often begins to get saggy and lose definition.

Potenza before and after profile

To treat this effectively, he recommends several options:

Ultherapy PRIME: This treatment stimulates collagen production without causing damage to the skin's surface. A single annual session is advised, which yields progressive results.

This treatment stimulates collagen production without causing damage to the skin's surface. A single annual session is advised, which yields progressive results. Potenza is a fractional radiofrequency system that uses microneedles. It combines the thermal energy of radiofrequency with the action of the microneedles, requiring two to three sessions spaced out monthly.

is a fractional radiofrequency system that uses microneedles. It combines the thermal energy of radiofrequency with the action of the microneedles, requiring two to three sessions spaced out monthly. Endolift is a laser procedure that provides immediate tightening and stimulates collagen remodelling, effectively helping to redefine the jawline and improve sagginess. Typically, one annual session is performed, which offers a cumulative effect.

Finally, collagen inducers are used to maintain deep support and stimulate tissue regeneration. These employ biocompatible products that improve firmness or have regenerating and anti-inflammatory properties. These are applied in one or two annual sessions, depending on the severity of sagginess and the overall treatment plan.

Endolift doesn't require general anaesthetic, so the downtime is minimal

Restoring sunken cheekbones: Injectable fillers and Ultherapy for volume loss

As Dr Morales explains, "From the age of 50, it's very common to observe a flattening or descent of the cheekbones." To counteract this, he recommends a dual-approach treatment: Ultherapy PRIME (for lifting) and collagen inducers like calcium hydroxyapatite and polynucleotides (for structural support).

He also suggests using structural fillers containing high-density hyaluronic acid. This would be used in cases where there has been a clear loss of volume, particularly across the cheekbones, the malar region and the jawline.

Non-surgical eye rejuvenation: Treatments for saggy eyelid skin after 50

Dr. Alan González, a cosmetic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, stresses that for patients over 50 who wish to avoid blepharoplasty - the surgical procedure to repair droopy eyelids - the first crucial step is a personalised assessment. This evaluation should determine whether the excess or loose skin is mild, moderate or severe. "No non-surgical treatment can completely eliminate severe skin sagginess, so expectations must always be clear," he says.

For effective preventative care, Dr. González recommends treatments selected for their safety and proven results, specifically mentioning microfocused ultrasound, such as Ultherapy PRIME, and yellow laser technology. He assures that these procedures help to improve skin quality and texture, delaying the visible signs of aging. He advises between one and three sessions, depending on the initial diagnosis and the patient's response.

