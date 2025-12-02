This affordable LED face mask is esthetician-approved, targets 8 skin concerns and is currently 50% off

Adding a “pop of colour” to your beauty routine often means trying a vibrant eyeshadow palette or opting for a red lip instead of classic nude. And there’s no doubt about it: colourful beauty is having a moment… but not just in the makeup sphere. In fact, injecting some colour into your skincare routine is clinically proven to effectively address certain skin concerns.

That is, of course, if we’re talking about LED face masks. These devices have quickly evolved from salon-exclusive indulgences loved by A Listers (Jennifer Aniston is particularly fond of them), to a sought-after innovation that’s so simple you can use it at home. And the simplest of them all might just be the FL!KT Photon Silicone LED Mask.

This affordable device delivers customisable light therapy right at home. It has eight targeted light modes to address a range of skin concerns, flexible silicone for comfort and a remote control for easy setting adjustments. Exclusively available to shop at Beauty Bay (and it’s currently 50% off), it has 72 four-in-one lamp beads that provide large-area, high-energy photon skincare.

“The FL!KT Photon Silicone LED Mask is designed to sit comfortably on the skin thanks to soft, flexible silicone that wraps around your face and ensures even, full coverage,” esthetician Grace Day said in a blog post about the gadget.

She added: “With eight modes and four types of light sources, you can tailor every session depending on what your skin needs that day. Spots incoming? Blue light. Feeling dull? Infrared. Dark spots? Yellow. Want a bit of everything? Try purple or green.

“When used consistently, LED masks for skin can genuinely help improve tone, texture, clarity and firmness. LED therapy is nothing new; it’s been used in clinics for years, so its benefits are tested and proven. Just keep expectations realistic. As with any skincare treatment, results build over time, not overnight.”

The 8 modes of FL!KT's Silicone LED Mask

(630nm ± 10nm): Reduces the appearance of fine lines Infrared (850nm ± 10nm): Helps to brighten skin tone

(850nm ± 10nm): Helps to brighten skin tone Blue (450nm ± 10nm): Best for blemish-prone skin

(450nm ± 10nm): Best for blemish-prone skin Purple (420nm ± 10nm): Clarifies and supports skin health

(420nm ± 10nm): Clarifies and supports skin health Green (520nm ± 10nm): Helps soothe and calm skin

(520nm ± 10nm): Helps soothe and calm skin Yellow (580nm ± 10nm): Targets the appearance of dark spots

(580nm ± 10nm): Targets the appearance of dark spots Cyan (490nm ± 10nm): Intended to brighten skin and even tone

(490nm ± 10nm): Intended to brighten skin and even tone White (400-700nm): Helps to improve firmness

To use the face mask, begin by cleansing and drying your skin. Insert the elastic bands and eye protectors into the device, ensuring everything is properly secured, and then place it over your face. Gently loop the elastic bands around each side, adjusting for a comfortable fit.

Once positioned, press and hold the power button for 1.5 seconds to turn the device on. It will automatically start in red light mode, but you can tap the power button to choose your preferred light setting and select a 10, 20 or 30 minute session. The mask will automatically power off when the timer ends, or you can press and hold the power button for 1.5 seconds to turn it off manually.

