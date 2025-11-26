How to get the plumpest skin of your life - with these 7 expert-approved steps

There is just something about plump, glowing, and gorgeous skin, isn't there? No matter what age you are, having a well-rested visage is the healthiest and most youthful look of all. I frequently get questions in my 'Ask Laura' inbox on how to achieve this, and it's actually simple when you know how.

As a beauty editor who has been writing about skincare for over eight years, I have picked up a lot of expert tricks and hacks on getting my skin looking its best. Now, I'm not about gatekeeping, so I've decided to share them with you. Grab a glass of water and get scrolling - your face will thank you for it later.

© Getty Images Plump skin is a look we all aspire to

"Plump skin is healthy, well-supported skin," Laura Porter, Skincare Expert & Facialist, Founder of FAB Skincare, tells HELLO!. "The key is protecting your moisture barrier, keeping hydration levels high, and stimulating collagen consistently.

1. Focus on hydration

You've heard it all before, but sipping on that bottle of Evian really is the best thing you can do for your skin. Alongside that, you need products that put the hydration back into your skin - especially during this time of year, when the central heating can give us a dry base. "Skin instantly looks fuller when its water content is high," adds Laura. "Look for humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and polyglutamic acid; they pull water into the skin and give that juicy, cushiony appearance. And don’t underestimate internal hydration; even mild dehydration shows up immediately as dullness and fine lines." Sophie Smith, Skin care expert and co-founder of Grand Aesthetics, agrees. "Hydration is the heartbeat of plump skin. The more moisture your skin holds, the fuller and smoother it looks."

© Shutterstock / PeopleImages Use products that contain hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and polyglutamic acid

2. Invest in collagen

"Collagen is what gives skin its bounce, firmness and ability to 'snap back', Elissa Corrigan, Founder of Elle Sera, tells HELLO!. "Think of it as the internal scaffolding that holds everything up. As we age, that structure weakens. We lose collagen and with it, the plumpness we associate with youthful, healthy skin."

The best way to do this is to invest in supplements, but be cautious, adds Elissa. "Supplementing collagen can really help, but ONLY if it's small enough to be absorbed and used by the body. That's the key," she explains. "For collagen to actually plump the skin, it's not just about taking any old collagen; it's about taking the right kind that your body can absorb and use effectively. One of the most important components is an ingredient called Hydroxyproline. We specifically include it as part of our tripeptide formula, because hydroxyproline acts like a biological signal, it tells your body: 'Make more collagen here.'"

3. ⁠Strengthen the skin barrier

"A strong barrier prevents water loss. Ceramides, fatty acids, squalane, and niacinamide are essentials for keeping the skin supple and preventing 'deflated' texture, " Laura adds. "Most people think they need more active ingredients, but often they just need a healthier barrier."

© Getty Images Build up your skin barrier

4. Treat your skin at night

Charlotte Vohtz, organic skincare expert and founder of Green People, explains: "At night, make sure you cleanse the skin well, use a hydrating serum followed by a richer cream and oil, which repairs the skin as you sleep. The 'Fruitful Nights Night Cream' provides serious overnight plumping."

5. Load up on SPF, even when the sun isn't shining

UV exposure actually breaks down collagen. If you’re not wearing SPF every day, all those efforts to get plump skin will be for nothing. "Even in winter, the sun's UV rays remain active and can cause long-term skin damage. Clouds and snow may create the illusion of protection, but UV rays can still reach and reflect onto the skin, increasing exposure without us realising it," Lina Ruiz, Research & Development Director at ATTITUDE, explains.

© Getty Images Apply SPF daily - even in the winter

"Over time, this invisible exposure contributes to premature ageing, uneven skin tone, and a weakened skin barrier. That’s why incorporating SPF into your daily skincare routine, just like cleansing or moisturising, is one of the simplest ways to preserve skin health and radiance all year long."

6.⁠ ⁠Increase microcirculation

© Launchmetrics spotlight Take time to do DIY facial massage

You can nail those facial massages at home, too. "Gentle massage, gua sha, and even regular facial exercises help boost blood flow. When circulation improves, nutrients and oxygen reach the skin more efficiently, instantly boosting radiance and fullness," adds Laura.

7. Choose a healthy lifestyle

Making subtle, healthy changes will really make such a difference to your skin, Laura reveals. "Sleep, protein intake, and stress management directly impact skin density and hydration. Consistent poor sleep, for example, makes the skin appear thinner and more dehydrated." Go to bed early, ladies!