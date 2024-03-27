Princess Eugenie just wore these affordable trainers that are perfect for spring

One spring staple everyone should have in their wardrobe is a pair of crisp white trainers and Princess Eugenie just put the perfect sustainable pair on our radar.

The 34-year-old British royal family member is known for sporting an array of seriously stylish ensembles. Whether she’s wearing all-white to spectate at the Cheltenham Festival, donning a green satin gown to attend opulent parties or continuing her reign as one of the most stunning brides in history with her custom Peter Pilotto wedding dress, it’s safe to say Eugenie's style game is one to watch.

Just yesterday the Princess proved that even while not on official business, her off-duty looks still exude elegance and class. As we speak the pregnant princess is currently in Hong Kong, soaking up the culture by attending Art Basel 2024, the world-renowned art fair which showcases hundreds of the world's most notable artist's works on the world stage.

© Instagram / @prestigehk Eugenie at yesterdays Art Basel 2024 VIP Preview

Taking advantage of the mid-20-degree weather, Eugenie chose to wear a long sleeve black short dress from cult favourite brand ME+EM, a sleeveless long black blazer vest and a pair of low-top white trainers from sustainable vegan footwear and apparel brand, LØCI.

© LØCI Eugenie wears the 'Origin' style from the brand

The mother of two has made it common knowledge that she’s a fan of sustainable shopping, often re-wearing her wardrobe time and time again and investing in luxury lifetime purchases such as her beloved black leather Louis Vuitton capucines handbag which she is often seen donning. LØCI is a Portuguese brand dedicated to creating a more sustainable fashion industry through the use of recycled innovative materials and manufacturing processes. Eugenie wore the 'Origin' style from the brand which retails for £135.00.

All in all, I think a lot of fashion fanatics can take a leaf out of Eugenie’s book when it comes to conscious shopping.