Anya Taylor-Joy wears the most unusual gown to the Harper's Bazaar Women of The Year Awards Inspired by Catherine de Medicis, Anya knows how to make a statement

The sartorial gift that keeps on giving this season is with a doubt Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Queen's Gambit actress, 'sparks joy' (to use the Marie Kwondo catchphrase) every time she hits the red carpet, and the ensemble she sported on Thursday evening to attend the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridges Hotel in London was no different.

MORE: Anya Taylor Joy's The Menu premiere blue dress was great, but her after party outfit was even better

RELATED: The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about possibility of season two

Anya won a coveted award at the Armani-beauty sponsored event

The Ango-Argentine actress opted for one of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s concoctions, hailing from Dior's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The look consists of a metal hoop structured skirt serving a modern neobaroque silhouette, paired with a matching lace bralet. The collection was inspired by Catherine de Medicis, which is evident in stylistic emblems of the Court, such as corsets or crinolines, combining the volume of baroque costumes with the iconic Dior silhouette. "Between illusion and mystery, shade and light, Maria Grazia Chiuri creates a wardrobe of hypnotising, sovereign elegance," Dior explained of the collection.

For accessories she kept the look youthful, styling her luminescent platinum tresses (how she wasn’t cast as a Targareyen in House of The Dragon we will never know) into two pigtails. For beauty the 26-year-old actress opted for a striking red lip, drawing attention to her distinctive cupid's bow. Adding a glam-goth edge to the look was a dark kohl-lined smokey eye.

MORE: Anne Hathaway is having a fashion renaissance: We decode her 5 most iconic looks

RELATED: The Queen's Gambit boss gives major update on season two

Anya poses with co-star Nicholas Hoult

Anya has been in town to promote her latest project The Menu, in which she stars alongside Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes. The film is about young couple Margot and Tyler (played by Anya and Nicholas) who travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik, (played by Ralph Fiennes) who has prepared a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art, but his approach to cuisine has some "shocking surprises for the wealthy guests."

Since the film's debut at the Toronto International Film Festival Anya hasn’t been afraid to take risks on the red carpet, making her the ultimate fashion maverick. The day before she donned a strikingly unique cobalt blue leather and latex dress which hailed from Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The ensemble features a corseted bodice which lays over an asymmetric frill hemmed skirt and matching full length opera gloves. A diamond bracelet twinkled at her wrist, adding a healthy dose of glamour.

The actress highlighted her trademark doe-eyes with a coordinating midnight blue smokey eye and subtle lip concocted by makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. For hair she entrusted Gregory Russell with her side-parted rapunzel like mane.

We can't wait to see what's next from this budding fashion icon.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.