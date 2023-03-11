Florence Pugh surprises in leg-baring dress we never expected at the Oscars The Don't Worry Darling star turned heads on the Academy Awards' champagne coloured carpet

Florence Pugh just turned heads in a major way when she arrived at the 2023 Academy Awards. Serving up some seriously daring sartorial flair, the Don't Worry Darling actress wowed in a beige Valentino gown with a daring front split.

The 27-year-old star coordinated with the 95th annual ceremony's special champagne coloured carpet in her strapless Valentino AW22 Couture gown. Boasting oversized puff sleeves and a dramatic full skirt featuring a high split, the quirky dress was paired with tiny black hot pants underneath, ensuring Florence earned her place among the best dressed stars of the night.

WATCH: Seriously spellbinding looks from the 2023 Oscars red carpet

Florence, who was styled by Rebecca Corbin Murray, added some extra edge to her look thanks to a pair of suede platform heels.

It was the British star's incredible hair and beauty look which really took centre stage, however. The Midsommer star opted for a silver nose ring and a matte beauty blend including a taupe lip and strong brow, while a silver choker adorned her neck.

Florence Pugh looked beautiful in her Valentino AW22 Couture gown

She coiffed her blonde locks in an avant-garde updo featuring tiny black bow embellishment. Fans were blown away by the look, taking to Twitter to dissect her edgy aesthetic.

One penned: "Seriously, only Florence Pugh could pull this one off #Oscars. Baroque on top, cool underneath." Another commented: "Loving Florence Pugh’s hair at the Oscars with this faux fringe bang."

The Don't Worry Darling star wowed in the strapless number

Florence, who recently reunited with her ex Zach Braff to promote their new film A Good Person, ensured all eyes were on her as she made her way into Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

This isn't the first time Florence has turned heads with her cool girl style. Just last week, the blonde beauty embraced the lingerie trend in a completely sheer skirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Florence's edgy aesthetic was a hit

She kept things relatively understated on top during her Valentino AW23 appearance, sporting a grey marl cropped sweatshirt which brought an injection of glitz via a sparkly choker-style neckline.

During the BAFTAs, Florence was also on her A-game in the style stakes. She put on a glittering display in a Barbie-pink micro dress from Valentino embellished with sequins to attend the British Vogue x Tiffany bash.

She finished off the standout look with a killer pair of metallic Versace heels. Flawless!