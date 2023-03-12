The most show-stopping red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars The 95th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel

The biggest night of awards season has finally arrived and the crème de la crème of Hollywood has flocked to the Dolby Theatre for the 2023 Oscars bringing glitz and glamour with them.

While this year's red carpet is now champagne-colored, it still promises to be one of fashion's biggest nights – it certainly has one of the most eye-watering goodie bags valued at over $100k! Expect elaborate designs, figure-hugging silhouettes, provocative glimpses of skin, and no doubt some surprises along the way.

WATCH: The most awkward Oscars moments over the years

Loading the player...

Attendees have some stiff competition to beat too if they want their outfit to leave a lasting impression, as the winner of the best Oscars dress of all time has already been revealed – and the result is surprising.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel – who left his mind-blowing $9 million LA mansion for the night's proceedings – the most eyes will no doubt be on all the nominees who never fail to disappoint with their red carpet style.

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, and so many more will have had their pick of designers for the evening so expect to see them dolled up in the likes of Gucci, Tom Ford, Versace, and Chanel.

Take a look below at the best-dressed stars as they arrive on the champagne carpet…

Jamie Lee Curtis

This year's Oscars is extra special for Jamie Lee Curtis as it marked her first time as a nominee. She pulled out all the stops and looked divine in her sparkling, champagne-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown that hugged her figure. It featured subtle ruching at the side and corset-style bone detailing.

Elizabeth Olsen

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen oozed glamour in her black sequinned dress by Givenchy. The plunging neckline added a daring touch and the sheer overlay showed off her towering Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson looked exquisite in her white gown by Giambattista Valli that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, peekaboo cut-out, nipped-in waist, and a billowing skirt. Everything was perfect including her chic updo and her emerald green Chopard jewels.

Fan Bingbing

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing stole the show in her eye-catching couture ensemble by Tony Ward. Her silver, sequinned, figure-hugging dress with fringe detailing and low-cut neckline was elevated further by dramatic green, puffed shoulders and a full skirt.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens looked classy and classic in vintage Chanel. Her strapless gown featured a white trim across the bust and hemline and pulled her in at the waist to show off her curves.

Ashley Graham

Already the trend for the night appears to be black dresses. Ashley Graham flaunted her famous curves in a custom design by Alberta Ferretti. The high collar, sheer sleeves, cut-out midsection, and fishnet skirt were a bold choice for the Oscars – but we love it!

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox made a style statement in her custom Vera Wang outfit. The black fishtail skirt with slouchy elbow-length sleeves that exposed her shoulders was given a twist with a nude corset top and turquoise shawl that wrapped around her chest and extended to the floor to make a flowing train.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.