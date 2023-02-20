20 jaw-dropping BAFTAs after party looks you missed: Florence Pugh, Maya Jama and more The A-listers continued the party at Annabel's in Mayfair for the British Vogue x Tiffany bash

Sunday night welcomed the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Austin Butler and other A-listers to the EE BAFTAs Film Awards 2023 at Royal Festival Hall, where a glittering red carpet was followed by a momentous awards ceremony. Remind yourself of the stars' unforgettable arrivals in the video below...

BAFTA night also saw the return of British Vogue's annual Fashion & Film party in partnership with Tiffany & Co., which saw the stars flock to Annabel's for an upscale afterparty hosted by Edward Enninful and his co-hosts, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jourdan Dunn.

If you thought you'd witnessed the best-dressed stars on the red carpet, wait until you see the breathtaking afterparty looks served up by the British film industry's elite. As ever, you can keep up with all the star-studded celebrity parties of the year on HELLO!.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Hollywood It-girl Anya Taylor Joy's avante garde wardrobe once again proved her style is unmatched. The star slipped into a feathered jumpsuit adorned with a dramatic white cape. Anya's icy blonde hair added to her snow-queen ensemble.

Florence Pugh

Don't Worry Darling's leading lady Florence Pugh put on a glittering display in a Barbie-pink micro dress from Valentino embellished with sequins. No afterparty is complete without a generous peppering of platform heels, of which the former BAFTA winner donned a pair of metallic Versace's.

Cat Deeley

TV golden girl Cat Deeley slipped into a glitzy gold number to sashay into Annabel's. Her floor-length gown was paired with a slick metallic clutch as her honey-blonde hair framed her defined features.

Eddie Redmayne

Fresh from the red carpet, Eddie Redmayne didn't need an outfit change to make an entrance. Looking suave in a tailored tuxedo with a retro, wide-leg silhouette, the star attended with his wife Hannah Redmayne.

Damien Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley's model son Damien went all out in a floral suit jacket and Hermes accessories to party with A-listers at Annabel's in London.

Simone Ashley

Bridgerton babe Simone Ashley dazzled in a crystal-embellished chainmail bralette and dramatic pointed-toe heels.

Maya Jama

Love Island's bombshell host Maya Jama looked angelic in a figure-forming bridal white maxi skirt and crop top, letting her raven tresses fall to her waist in mermaid waves.

Winnie Harlow

Vogue covergirl brought the elegance in a simple, yet sophisticated all-black ensemble. Her gothic lace gown featured delicate gold chain straps and a sky-high split that accentuated her modelesque legs.

Lily James

Lily James was belle of the post-BAFTAs ball in a studded disco-esque bodycon dress. The actress draped a dramatic oversized feathered shrug over her shoulders, smouldering as she worked a natural beauty glow.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Model Rosie Huntington-Whitleey carved a stunning silhouette in an all-black leather outfit.

Naomi Campbell

Looking beautiful in blue, British model Naomi Campbell mesmerised in a glitzy cobalt and black sequinned gown.

Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams was a lady in red adorning a crimson velvet frock with a high neckline, long sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette, and ruched detailing down one side. She teamed her glam outfit with smokey makeup that highlighted her eyes and dewy skin, wearing her long caramel-colored hair in a sleek straight style.

Lily Allen

Popstar Lily Allen brought the glamour in a vampy ruffled gown adorned with glittering crystals and sheer detailing on the bodice. Adding to her ice-princess attire, Lily rocked a platinum blonde pixie cut swept into a slick side part.

Tom Daley

British diver Tom Daley's sartorial excellence has become equally synonymous with his impressive Olympic career. Looking immaculate to arrive at Annabel's the star looked slick in a chequered wool-blend belted suit.

Mia Regan

British model Mia Regan appeared to attend the start-studded party without her beau Romeo Beckham, looking divine in a futuristic combo consisting of a metallic mini dress and kitsch buckled heeled boots.

Bimini Bon-Boulash

East London's finest Bimini Bon-Boulash brought the drama in an oversized star-print coat and eclectic platform boots laced with cherry-red detailing.

Layton Williams

Bad Education star Layton Williams turned heads with this scene-stealing textured mini dress/waistcoat hybrid. Paired perfectly with chunky biker boots, a black choker and whimsical elfin-inspired make-up. Sublime.

Little Simz

British rapper Little Simz kept it simple with an all-black ensemble, levelling up her runway-ready look with a cherry red buckled shoulder bag.

Nicola Coughlin

Bridgerton star and Derry Girls alum Nicola Coughlin looked oh-so glamorous in a geometric blazer layered with pops of colour and lined with a luxurious fur trim.

