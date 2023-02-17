All there is to know about the 95th Academy Awards Find out who is hosting and who is nominated in our ultimate Oscars guide…

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place next month which will once again see some of Hollywood's most decorated names touch down in Tinseltown to see the biggest night in the film calendar unfold.

Oscar night never fails to be a huge talking point, but viewers are likely to observe this year's ceremony under a watchful eye following last year's historic night. Not only were there momentous wins, including Apple TV+ bagging Best Picture for CODA – the first film delivered by a streaming service to win such a title – but there was, of course, the jaw-dropping moment that saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock on stage. It's safe to say the viral moment somewhat shifted focus and cemented the evening as one Academy Awards ceremony that will be remembered for years to come.

So what can film fans expect this year? We've created the ultimate guide ahead of the 2023 Oscars. Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about who's hosting, attending, and more.

The Oscars is also known for A-Listers bringing their A-Game to the red carpet when it comes to fashion. Check out the video below to see some of the most eye-catching looks from over the years.

WATCH: Remember these Oscar red carpet looks from over the years?

Loading the player...

When and where are the 2023 Oscars taking place?

The Oscars are taking place on Sunday 12 March 2023. The ceremony will be held in its usual venue of the Dolby Theatre which is located in the heart of Hollywood, California. The ceremony officially starts at 5 pm Pacific Time/8 pm Eastern Time, but fans can look forward to seeing A-Listers arriving on the red carpet ahead of the show starting.

For those based in the UK who are wanting to see the action unfold, the action will begin from 1 am UK time on Monday 13 March and run until 3 am GMT.

The 2023 Academy Awards are being held in March

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Academy Awards for the third time in his career. Last year's ceremony saw Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes take the reins as joint hosts after three years without a main presenter steering the night.

But 2023 will see Jimmy come back as the evening's MC after the broadcaster previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. Jimmy joked about landing his hosting hat trick after the news was announced. "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap," he said, adding "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

Jimmy Kimmel will be back to act as host for the third time

How can I watch the Oscars?

For those based in America, the Oscars will once again be broadcast live on ABC. In the UK, the ceremony will be shown on the Sky Cinema Oscars channel, which audiences can view via Sky TV or their streaming app NOW.

Who are the nominees for this year's Academy Awards?

The nominees for this year's Oscars were announced in January and titles such as Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are hoping to win big. The former, which stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, has managed to bag 11 nominations in major categories such as Best Picture, Leading Actress and Supporting Actress.

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson, has scooped nine nominations. Netflix's big war blockbuster, All Quiet on the Western Front, has also received nine nods.

Some of the industry's biggest names are thought to be in attendance after receiving nominations in leading categories. The guest list will consist of stars including Tom Cruise, Paul Mescal, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Steven Spielberg and many more. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Will Everything Everywhere All At Once win big?

Who is predicated to win big at this year's awards?

The biggest award of the night is usually announced at the end of the evening and many will be eager to know which title will pick up the coveted Best Picture trophy. As mentioned, Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the way with the most nominations and it's certainly the frontrunner out of the ten movies nominated in the major category.

However, other big titles giving EEAAO a run for its money include The Banshees of Inisherin, which has already received plenty of accolades so far in the 2023 awards season, and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans – a moving love letter of a movie dedicated to Hollywood and the art of filmmaking itself.

But the Best Picture win can often go to a dark horse, meaning the German-language war film, All Quiet on the Western Front is certainly in with a chance of being crowned the winner. If so, it would be a major win for Netflix and streaming sites at large, particularly following CODA's win in 2022.

All Quiet on the Western Front is in with a chance of winning Best Picture

In the acting categories, Michelle Yeoh is the favourite to win Best Actress thanks to her turn in EEAAO, especially after winning the Golden Globe in the same category. Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser is tipped to be crowned this year's Best Actor for his critically acclaimed performance in The Whale.

What else is there to know about the Oscars?

The 2023 Academy Awards have already been making headlines ahead of the ceremony. This week, the official Oscars Luncheon took place welcoming nominees to the Beverley Hilton Hotel in LA ahead of the big night.

The president of the Academy, Janet Yang, addressed the response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. "I'm sure you all remember, we experienced an unprecedented event at the Oscars," she began.

"What happened on stage was fully unacceptable and the response from our organisation was inadequate. We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis we must act swiftly and compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry. You should and can expect no less from us going forward."

The controversy hasn't stopped there. Andrea Riseborough, who received a nod in the Best Actress category for her role in To Leslie, became a controversial nominee after it came to light that there was a strong campaign for her name to be thrown into the ring.

Andrea Riseborough's nominated caused some controversy

Other big names in the industry including Jennifer Aniston, Edward Norton and Gwyneth Paltrow came out in support of Andrea.

After looking further into the situation, the Academy has since confirmed that the campaign did not break the rules, with the conclusion of the review revealing that it did "not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded".

