The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you.

British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.

Taking first place, Angelina Jolie's 2004 satin gown, designed by fashion favorite Marc Bouwer, has officially been voted the best Oscars dress of all time.

Throwing it back to the 76th Academy Awards in 2004, the brunette beauty channeled Marilyn Monroe as she attended the event in this subdued yet sultry halter dress.

Angelina wore her silky Marc Bouwer gown to the Oscars in 2004

Complete with a draped front and trailing back-tie, Angelina looked every bit the Grecian goddess we know her to be as she stole the show on the red carpet.

Further emphasizing the plunging neckline of her Marc Bouwer gown, the actress amped up the look with a statement diamond necklace and earrings.

Her chestnut hair was swept up into a half-up-half-down style, while her signature lips were painted in a pale pink lipstick and her eyes were lightly dusted in a glimmering golden eyeshadow – beautiful. Taking the crown with 16 percent of voters in favor, it's hardly surprising that this show-stopping dress topped the list.

Kate Hudson donned a Versace Atelier dress in 2003

In second place with 14 percent of the vote, was Kate Hudson's Versace Atelier dress from the 2003 Oscars. Absolutely stunning, this champagne-colored lace dress - completely backless and fitted with a train - complimented the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress perfectly.

When asked about the gown, designer Donatella Versace said: "I love Kate. She's a real Versace girl. She knows what looks good on her. Each piece of lace embroidery had to be hand sewn on this Atelier Versace gown. From the first fitting, the dress belonged only to her."

Keira Knightley stunned in head-to-toe haute couture at the 2015 Oscars

Taking third place with 12 percent, Keira Knightley’s Valentino ball gown from the 2015 Oscars certainly made an impression.

Appearing to walk on clouds, the then-pregnant actress attended the event in head-to-toe haute couture. Wearing the heavily-appliqued dress which was embroidered with romantic floral designs and French phrases, Keira's brunette locks were styled in soft, loose curls.

As for her makeup, the actress opted for a fresh-faced complexion, modeling a taupe eyeshadow and a pale pink lipstick.

