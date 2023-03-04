10 best Oscars dresses throughout the years: Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and more Discover which A-listers hit the red carpet in epic style

The Oscars are right around the corner, meaning we are soon to be inundated with the most glamorous looks of the year. Not only is the annual event a celebration of global film, but it's also a fashion spectacle for all to feast their eyes upon.

For such a prolific occasion, Hollywood's crème de la crème always bring their sartorial A-game to the red carpet– and they never disappoint. Over the years, we have witnessed some truly iconic Oscars outfits go down in history. Before scrolling on, take a look at the clip below to refresh your Oscars outfits memory...

Let's take a look back at ten of the best Oscars dresses ever…

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek glimmered at the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a crystal-embellished slip dress complete with a silver sandals and a tiara. Speaking to Vogue, the star recalled that people tried to discourage her from wearing a tiara because they thought it was "ridiculous." How wrong they were.

Zendaya

Zendaya was anything but mellow in yellow as she attended the 93rd Academy Awards. The Euphoria star made a statement in the striking Valentino Haute Couture number, which featured a bold hue, a strapless silhouette, a frontal cut-out and a twisted bandeau design.

Charlize Theron

Wearing the dress of dreams, actress Charlize Theron was the epitome of Hollywood glamour in Gucci. The star attended the 76th Academy Awards, ensuring her attire went down in the pages of the fashion history books.

Billy Porter

In 2019, Billy Porter attended the 91st Academy Awards looking fierce in Christian Siriano. The star's dress featured a traditional tuxedo bodice, consisting of a white ruffle-trim shirt, black bow tie, and a suit blazer, that was layered over a cascading black ball gown with a voluminous train and layer-upon-layer of sumptuous velvet.

Cher

In 1974, Cher made a place at the 46th Academy Awards in Bob Mackie. The singer oozed tropical glamour in a semi-sheer halter neck bralette with tie-knot detailing and a coordinating sarong, both boasting an identical lilac foliage-clad print. An array of gem-encrusted florals adorned her hair and neckline.

Bjork

Perhaps the most iconic and divisive Oscars fashion moment ever belongs to Bjork. The singer-actress attended the 73rd Academy Awards in her revolutionary swan dress by Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski. Boasting a crystal-encrusted sheer catsuit encompassed by a plume of white tulle that formed the swan (complete with a long neck that draped around the star's own) the dress immediately caused a red carpet stir. Bjork's accessories of choice? A trail of eggs that she "laid" as she sashayed down the red carpet.

Celine Dion

Ok, it's not a dress. But how could we not include Celine Dion's sensational Oscars suit? Celine also created a commotion with her Oscars outfit of choice in 1999. She sported a 'backward suit' created by John Galliano for Dior, topped off with a cocked fedora and diamond-studded Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's 2004 satin gown, designed by fashion favorite Marc Bouwer, is widely considered one of the best Oscars dresses of all time. Complete with a draped front and trailing back tie, Angelina looked every bit the Grecian goddess we know her to be as she stole the show on the red carpet.

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard collected the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in La Vie En Rose wearing an iridescent Jean Paul Gaultier gown covered in mermaid scales to create a fantastical fashion statement.

Rooney Mara

Now, in our humble opinion, Rooney Mara is seriously slept on. The notoriously private Hollywood star attended the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in an Alexander McQueen gown, alongside her partner Joaquin Phoenix. The whimsical garment featured gently puff sleeves, a backless design, gothic black lace panels that caressed the bodice, a dropped waistline and a densely ruffled train.

