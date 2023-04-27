Sofia Richie's manicurist reveals her exact wedding nail polish, and it screams ‘Quiet Luxury’

Manicurist Georgia Rae shares the exact shade Sofia Richie used at her wedding and a step-by-step tutorial

It’s being touted by many as the unofficial “royal wedding of the year,” and for good reason.

Sofia Richie’s Chanel clad 'Quiet Luxury' wedding, attended by household name pop stars and well-dressed socialites, was so laden with A-listers that it was, at the very least, a rolodex of Hollywood royalty.

Of course, we were invested in every aspect of the glamorous bash, from her slew of pre-wedding outfits to the nuptials themselves and of course the glam squad.

Sofia entrusted her wedding nails to none other than London based manicurist Georgia Rae, who created multiple looks for the weekend. “I created two manicure looks for Sofia, one for the rehearsal dinner and one for the wedding ceremony,” Georgia told Hello! Fashion, “Sofia already had an idea on the looks she wanted to go for but we swatched colours on both days to see how they would look against her skin tone and the dresses.”

“For the rehearsal manicure Sofia wanted a white shade, we toyed with the idea of doing a solid white but decided on OPI ‘Funny Bunny’ which is a soft, sheer, milky white instead.”

The fashion forward bride opted for understated elegance throughout her nuptials, “For the wedding ceremony Sofia wanted a sheer nude but something a little more pink, we swatched a few colours and after discussing with her bridesmaids and stylist we collectively decided on ‘Sweet Candy Breath’ from Bio Sculpture,” explains Georgia.

If you are thinking of going for a similar look for your big day Georgia has some key pointers, “I would advise that they ask the manicurist they choose for a large selection of nudes,” she says, “Just like foundation or lipstick a nail shade can look so different depending on skin tone especially when it’s sheer. Ideally I would do a trial beforehand.”

As for hand care, it’s also paramount for brides to ensure this isn’t overlooked according to Georgia, “I would also recommend looking after your hands and nails in the lead up to the wedding by exfoliating, moisturising and applying cuticle oil regularly.”

Luckily for us Georgia gave us the rundown of how she achieved Sofia’s wedding manicure…

Sofia Richie’s exact wedding manicure step-by-step:

“I started by preparing Sofia's nails and surrounding skin using Navy Professional tools to ensure they looked clean and flawless prior to polish application.”

“I then filed her nails into a soft square which is her signature look and lightly buffed them. I then applied the colour.”

“On the day of the rehearsal dinner I applied one layer of base coat followed by one layer of OPI Funny Bunny and sealed it with a top coat.”

“On the day of the wedding ceremony I removed the polish and applied a smoothing base layer followed by two coats of Bio Sculpture Sweet Candy Breath and a high shine gloss top coat.”

“I finished with Chanel skin care to nourish the skin without leaving the hands looking or feeling greasy.”

