Chanel No.5 L’Eau Drop fragrance has received a very chic makeover – all the details

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As the first fragrance launched by the fashion house, Chanel No.5 has gained iconic status the world over.

Launched by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel in 1921, it was created to appeal to flapper dancers and echo the liberated feminine spirit ushered in by the joyous new decade.

No.5 L’Eau joined the collection in 2016, created to bring freshness and a modern take on the No5 legacy.

Chanel’s Perfumer Olivier Polge dissected and reinvented the original formula to capture a new generation, finding fans who adore the perfume’s lighter and refreshing essence.

Top notes of lemon, mandarin and orange meld with rose, airy jasmine and ylang-ylang and are underpinned with base notes of vetiver, cedar and white musk.

Suitable for every occasion and emotion, it remains a timelessly chic option for the modern Cool Girl.

An ideal choice as we approach the warmer months, it works as well spritzed onto a cotton dress in the day or paired with a silk slip for night. L’Eau heralds a new piece in the No.5 mosaic.

And true to No.5’s form for creating the unexpected, L’Eau has now left its original bottle behind with a new rounded and ethereal shaped glass structure like a drop.

Reflecting both strength and fragility, the new collector’s bottle, No.5 L’Eau Drop is small, oval and transparent, resembling a pebble, much like the brand’s cult hand cream, La Crème Main.

“It is like a lamp that illuminates something within us. It is a secret that is meant to be shared” Chanel

With its smooth curves and light-refracting structure, the No.5 L’Eau Drop bottle will add elegance to any bedroom cove or handbag.

Chanel informs us that the new bottle shape “is ready to leap from hand to hand, and from life to life in an electrifying dance, like a high voltage line that connects us to each other, so that together, we are always ready to experience life to the fullest.”

The new bottle design of No.5 L’Eau Drop by Chanel is available in Chanel boutiques and at chanel.com, priced at £120 for 50ml.