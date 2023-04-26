Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic shares his secrets to flawless skin

Mario Dedivanovic, or 'Makeup by Mario' as you may know him, is one of the most notable celebrity makeup artists on the planet. Counting Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen as clients, he's the man behind countless A-list looks and knows a thing or two about creating flawless skin.

During a whistle-stop promotional tour of London for his own makeup brand, Makeup by Mario, we were lucky enough to sit down with him and find out the secrets behind his incredible looks.

How to create flawless skin according to Makeup by Mario:

1. It's all about the base

For Mario, creating looks for his clients starts with a great canvas:,“All of my clients take really good care of their skin and regularly see a dermatologist, so typically when they sit in my chair, they're ready to go. "There is a cream by Augustinus Bader that I swear by though - I’ve been using it religiously for years.” And the secret to a great base, he says, is to wait before applying foundation: “I like to let moisturiser sit on the skin for at least three minutes before putting anything over it, it goes a little tacky and sinks in - it’s beautiful. I also don’t think I could do my job without the SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer (a complexion balm). It’s my ride or die, I’m really obsessed with it."

2. Less is more

Although Mario's most coveted look is a completely flawless base, he makes a case for using less foundation than you might think. "I would say you actually don't have to use a lot of foundation," he explains. "Keep in mind, if you're putting concealer under the eyes and a little bit on the centre of the forehead, a little bit on the chin, you've already covered half of your face. You don't necessarily need to have to have a thick layer as the base."

3. Touch-up with pressed powder - not loose.

Although Mario adores a loose powder, he won't go near it for touch-ups. "To prevent looking greasy or super oily, nothing beats a translucent powder. The only thing to bear in mind though, is only use loose powder for the initial application. Then, switch to pressed powders for touch-ups. When you keep layering, loose translucent powder throughout the night, it's going to start to get cakey. A pressed powder is going to give you the most natural looking finish."

