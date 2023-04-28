Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailey Bieber: All the incredible outfits from the Tiffany & Co party

The fashion set brought their A-game to celebrate the iconic jeweller's flagship relaunch "The Landmark".

Florence Pugh knows a thing or two about traffic-stopping sheer dress moments. The Don’t Worry Darling actress was one of many A-list fashionistas including Hailey Bieber, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicola Peltz who pulled out all the stops at Tiffany & Co’s Fifth Avenue relaunch event.

From elegant see-through skirts at Paris Fashion Week, to tangerine coloured visible lingerie at the 2023 BAFTAs and that internet dividing moment in Italy last summer. The 27-year-old is somewhat of a daring ensemble aficionado and captured attention once again in her signature style, nailing "cleopatra but make it 2023".

MORE: Florence Pugh stuns in see-through skirt at Valentino's Paris Fashion Week show

RELATED: Florence Pugh puts a vibrant spin on the visible lingerie trend at the 2023 BAFTAs

Florence wore a pastel green Valentino gown

She wore an off-the-shoulder pastel green dress (an apt colourway for spring), that boasted a daring bodice that also incorporated the visible lingerie trend. It featured a tulle floor-length gown with ultra elegant cape-like arms. Quirky coiffures are also at the top of her style agenda, and last night she debuted a super sleek long bob with the ends curled under, sitting just above her shoulders. The pièce de résistance of her retro look was a super straight fringe that channelled Cleopatra energy with Elizabeth Taylor elegance.

She’s long been a Valentino girl, so it’s no surprise she wore yet another dramatic ensemble by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Earlier this week she was officially announced as the Italian’s label’s newest global ambassador.

MORE: 8 times Florence Pugh stole the show on the red carpet

RELATED: Florence Pugh's ‘meeting the ex’ crop top was a total flex

© Taylor Hill Hailey Bieber stunned in Versace

Hailey Bieber – an avid fan of the LBD – stunned in the elegant black midi from Versace’s FW23 RTW collection that Emily Ratajkowski showcased on the runway in Beverly Hills, whilst Zoe Kravitz took business-chic to a new level in a white unbuttoned shirt with a dazzling bralet underneath, tucked into a black pencil mini skirt.

Zoe Kravits upped the ante on 'buisness-chic'

Anya Taylor-Joy is a dopamine dressing muse, and her agenda last night was no different in a super sophisticated Dilara Findikoglu gown with a feather trim and a matching cape. She paired it with red barely there heels and a bright red lip.

Anya Taylor-Joy wore Dilara Findikoglu SS23 RTW

Iconic looks to celebrate an iconic label.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.