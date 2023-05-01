Emily Ratajkowski's Met Gala 2023 look is sultry elegance personified in major beauty transformation

The supermodel looked unreal in her plunge gown at fashion's hottest night of the year

Naturally, Emily Ratajkowski's Met Gala look was going to turn heads, but even we couldn't have predicted the impact of her dazzling silver gown and surprising hair transformation.

The second supermodel graced the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, clad in her grey chiffon dress, we knew we were in for a major sartorial treat. The My Body author stepped out at the industry's most hotly anticipated night of the calendar wearing a stunning grey dress with intricate black lattice details and sheer skirt, as well as a low plunging neckline.

© John Shearer Emily Ratajkowski wore a romantic plunge gown

The podcast host styled her unique ensemble with asymmetric jewels which modernised the look, opting for a dangling drop earring on one side and diamond ear cuffs on the other, which modernised the otherwise prim ensemble.

Emily also nailed it on the beauty front, opting for a major hair transformation with her gamine fringe, paired with a Chanel cum Karl Lagerfeld signature. A stunning black velvet bow. For makeup she kept the look sultry with a dramatic smokey eye.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Emily Ratajkowski rocked a major hair transformation at the 2023 Met Gala

The Met Gala Theme 2023

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld, coinciding with the opening of Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition.

The dress code presented guests with the chance to raise the style stakes while paying tribute to one of the industry's most respected creative minds.

New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors to a wave of show stopping ensembles that aimed to capture the spirit of the designer's impressive career, and Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchen were among the very best looks of the night.

