Dua Lipa rocks incredible never-before-seen Tiffany necklace at the 2023 Met Gala

2023 Met Gala host Dua Lipa certainly pulled out all the stops at this year's ball - and honestly, we can't cope with the level of outfit drama.

The One Kiss singer stepped out at fashion's biggest night of the calendar wearing a look that left us reeling, proving that her role as co-host was fully deserved.

The 27-year-old looked utterly breathtaking in a vintage Chanel ball gown created from white tweed and featuring the most unreal fitted corset. Trimmed with monochrome detailing, the piece extended out into a voluminous wide circle skirt with a floor-skimming fringed hem.

The piece belongs to the luxury label's AW92 Haute Couture collection, and was originally worn on the runway by 90s runway royalty Claudia Schiffer. Chanel Haute Couture shows always close with a beautiful bridal look as the finale, and Dua radiated supermodel energy, giving the iconic gown (which apparently has been on her "mood boards forever") a new lease of life at this year's Met Gala.

Dressed by longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the international star teamed her incredible understated bridal ball gown with the most jaw-dropping jewels by Tiffany & Co. On the red carpet Dua revealed that her "very special" necklace has never been seen before, and was removed from Tiffany & Co.'s vault especially for the occasion.

Dua also excelled in the beauty department, wearing her dark locks loosely parted and swept over her shoulders alongside a tawny brown lip shade and grey soft-focus smoky eyeshadow.

Met Gala theme 2023

This year's ball was infused with the spirit of late Karl Lagerfeld's legacy. The dress code honoured the legendary German-born designer's unique creative perspective, presenting guests with the opportunity to honour and celebrate his exceptional back catalogue.

Coinciding with the opening of Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition, New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors to a wave of head-turning ensembles that captured the essence of the designer's noteworthy career.

