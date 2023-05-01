Rihanna twins with Nicola Peltz in vintage Chanel ahead of the Met Gala

The Met Gala is merely hours away, and it appears that Rihanna isn't waiting until the big event to flex her fashion muscles. This year, the gala's dress code centres around the theme of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, and clearly the Born Again singer is taking pains to show her utmost dedication.

In a series of stylish snaps shared with her 149m Instagram followers, Rihanna rocked an outfit that simultaneously paid tribute to Chanel's former creative director and stopped us in our tracks.

© Instagram The international star showed off her pre-Met Gala style moment on Instagram

The 35-year-old donned a white furry micro dress which outlined her baby bump and paired perfectly with a playful bolero jacket from Chanel's archive.

Riri's vintage piece of statement outerwear belongs to the luxury French label's Fall 1994 ready-to-wear collection, created from a black textured fabric with white contrast detailing.

The jacket in question is experiencing something of a revival at the moment. Actress Nicola Peltz expanded her impressive vintage collection last month and donned the exact same piece, although the Bates Motel star went for a more understated look than Riri.

The 28-year-old teamed her jacket with dark wide-leg jeans, a sleek topknot and chunky gold hoop earrings, whereas Rihanna's outfit felt more high-octane. Barring some lilac accents on her nails, the Fenty Beauty founder went fully monochrome, styling her micro dress and jacket with a fluffy wide-brim hat and a pair of white glasses featuring Chanel's iconic interlocking CC logo.

Suffice to say, Rihanna's Met Gala warmup has got us super excited to see what she steps out in later at the main event. If this look is anything to go by, she's got fur on the brain – perhaps a Choupette homage is on the cards?

