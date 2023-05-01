This is what everyone wore to Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party

Fashion fans are eagerly counting down the hours until the 2023 Met Gala, and it appears that the A-listers are not even waiting until the main event to show off their sartorial prowess. If legendary editor Anna Wintour's pre-ball dinner party is anything to go by, there's no time like the present to raise the style stakes.

Ahead of Monday night's event, a slew of celebrities stepped out on the streets of New York to attend a warmup soirée, and we're seriously impressed.

The evening's co-chairs, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel, all looked categorically stylish, setting the bar sky-high for 2023's edition of the annual ball.

© Getty Dua Lipa rocked a khaki jumper dress

Spring has officially sprung, but Dua erred on the side of caution, exhibiting a quite literal take on the jumper dress. Her khaki strapless piece featured oversized faux sleeves tied around the waist alongside statement bust detailing that Madonna would have been proud of.

© Getty Michaela Coel made a statement with her pre-Met Gala look

Michaela brought an air of surrealism to the dinner, donning a plush black velvet mini dress alongside quirky mules, decorated with gold toe caps in the shape of… you guessed it: actual toes. She topped things off with a statement head covering, draped opera gloves and a single white rose.

© Getty Penélope Cruz topped things off with a blue sequin Chanel monogram bag

Penélope opted for a white semi-sheer lace midi dress layered under an azure quilting-inspired jacket and an interlocking CC Chanel chain belt, whereas Lizzo championed purple.

© Getty Lizzo hopped on the Dopamine Dressing trend in a vivid purple hue

The international singer and flautist looked stylish in a ruched violet off-the-shoulder dress which she teamed with silver disco platforms and tinted shades.

© Getty Kim Kardashian paid a head-to-toe tribute to Chanel's late creative director

Met Gala key player Kim Kardashian showed her utmost commitment to the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired dress code, opting for a form-fitting charcoal baby T-shirt, a hybrid leather piece that combined pointed boots with trousers, short gloves, chain-adorned shades and a glossy, quilted accessory – naturally, by Chanel.

© Getty Sienna Miller looked chic alongside her boyfriend Oli Green

Sienna Miller, who rocked up arm in arm with boyfriend Oli Green, went for a look that felt more understated than Kim's Chanel deluge, but equal in style impact. The Anatomy of a Scandal actress radiated elegance in a knitted semi-sheer jumpsuit, teamed with a three-tone sequin jacket and a silver Jackie 1961 bag by Gucci.

The bar has been set pretty high – here's hoping the celebs will be able to maintain this level of style momentum on the red carpet later…

