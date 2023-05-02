Florence Pugh shaved her head for the 2023 Met Gala, and we appreciate the dedication

Trust Florence Pugh to bring her red carpet A-game to the 2023 Met Gala – frankly, we'd expect nothing less from the actress-cum-fashion-icon-extraordinaire.

The A Good Person star stepped out at the industry's most hotly anticipated night of the calendar wearing a look that has totally stopped us in our tracks.

The 27-year-old looked awe inspiring in a tall feather headpiece which you simply had to see to believe. For her outfit itself, she donned a flowing voluminous white couture gown by Valentino, which featured a keyhole plunge neckline and a tie bow detailing. The reference to this year’s Karl Lagerfeld theme was apparent in her monochrome look.

The Don't Worry Darling star teamed her unique ensemble with round pearl drops and stacks of diamond bracelets on both wrists as well as her signature nose ring. Naturally Florence also dialled up the drama in the beauty department, rocking a long grey manicure, dramatic smokey eye and a dusky rose lip. But the biggest surprise of all? A freshly shaved buzz cut, which is thought to be a transformation she made especially for the event, and a unique way to show off her unusual headgear.

The actress attended the event alongside Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Italian fashion designer has been the creative director of Valentino since 2008 and has worked with Florence on many of her avant-garde looks.

Met Gala theme 2023

This year's dress code posed the ideal opportunity for guests to flex their fashion muscles and pay homage to one of the industry's most revered creative minds. The theme of the 2023 Met Gala honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld, coinciding with the opening of Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition.

New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors to a wave of show stopping ensembles that aimed to capture the spirit of the designer's impressive career.

