Alexa Chung is the latest it-girl to embrace summer's biggest hair trend

If you’re looking for the perfect summer hair inspo then you’ve come to the right place. Wet look hair is making waves again this summer thanks to it’s effortlessly cool, but also extremely chic, aesthetic.

Whether it’s elevating your everyday outfit, or adding a playful edge to your wedding guest attire, it not only looks great - it's weatherproof too.

Alexa Chung, queen of undone chic, is the latest style icon to embrace super-hydrated strands. After opting for a similar style during Cannes Film Festival, she recently shared a picture of herself with her 6.3M Instagram followers wearing her hair in a slicked-back style with loose waves.

© Alexa Chung Alexa shared a snap of her wet look locks to her instagram page

What is wet look hair?

Wet look hair comes in a whole range of iterations but at its most basic it’s about recreating that post-shower hair you get after you've spent the day by the pool and you’re sat on the balcony with G&T. You’re taking that look and basically freezing it in time.

A few of our other favourite trendsetters that have joined Alexa in our Wet Hair Hall of Fame include Tyla, Iris Law, and Zendaya. They all regularly rely on saturated strands as the finishing touch to their red carpet glam.

How to get wet look hair

How much product, and the types of product you need to really make this look last, really depends on your hair type and you might have to play around with amounts to find your perfect product cocktail.

© Getty Florence slicked back her strands at the Bafta's back in February

The essentials you’ll want to use, in varying amounts, include; a mousse, a gel, and an oil or cream to stop it from becoming crunchy.

Take the products and work them into your hair while it’s damp to achieve the desired effect, and don’t scrimp on the gel. Brush the product through with a comb to evenly distribute it, leave it to air dry, and voila.

The best part about this trend is that it it works on such a wide variety of hair lengths and textures. So go ahead and get the gel out, we promise you won't regret it.