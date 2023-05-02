Kim Kardashian accidentally recreated her iconic Playboy shoot at the 2023 Met Gala

Of course, Met Gala extraordinaire Kim Kardashian was going to have to pull out all the stops in 2023 to surpass last year's level of outfit drama.

The entrepreneur stepped out at fashion's biggest night of the calendar wearing a super decadent pearl-inspired ensemble by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, and we are seriously in awe.

© Getty Kim wore a custom look by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli

True to form, Kim graced the red carpet in yet another body-hugging silhouette, only this time her look, unlike last year, didn't hark back quite so far as 1962. Instead, the reality star's custom Schiaparelli outfit appeared to reference an iconic fashion moment from a year on this side of the millennium: 2007.

© Getty Kim opted for draped pearls by Schiaparelli

Devout fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a pillar of the reality show genre, noted that Kim's 2023 Met Gala look felt super familiar.

Her beige bodysuit with draped pearl overlay felt richly reminiscent of a photoshoot that she did for Playboy in 2007, which was broadcast during season one of her family's reality series. Momager in the making Kris Jenner cheered her on and took snaps from the sidelines (yes, this moment marked the birth of that iconic phrase), and Kim posed nude except for a spray of pearls.

Though Kim had on a great deal more clothes for the Met, she yet again championed the classic precious gemstone. "I wanted pearls. I thought, what is more Karl? You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of, so we wanted to just be dripping in pearls," she said on the red carpet, explaining the reasoning behind her look.

"Some popped on the way and I told my daughter to grab them all, they’re real pearls and she was putting them all in her purse," the star said. Getting North to trail behind, picking up the pearl remnants of Kim's outfit like an extremely illustrious bijoux version of Hansel and Gretel?

Kim, you're still doing amazing, sweetie.

Met Gala theme 2023

The Met Gala was imbued with the spirit of the late Karl Lagerfeld this year. The dress code honoured the legendary German-born designer's unique creative mind, presenting guests with the opportunity to pay homage to his exceptional sartorial back catalogue.

Coinciding with the opening of Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition, New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors to a wave of showstopping ensembles that captured the essence of the designer's impressive career.

