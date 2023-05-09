Lily James wore this summer's most bizarre hair accessory and you probably missed it

How many times have you scrambled around trying to find a hair bobble before rushing out of the door? Same. Well, Lily James’ trusty hairstylist Halley Brisker has just proven that you can create an incredible Met Gala-worthy updo with… pretty much anything.

We were flabbergasted when the Pam & Tommy actress stepped out at the Met Gala 2023 last Monday with her shocking razor-cut micro fringe and stunning black leather ball gown from Tamara Ralph paired with black fingerless gloves, to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld.

@halleybrisker

Sticking with her experimental gothic-princess glam agenda throughout the evening, she switched up her red-carpet dress for an insanely chic little black mini and the most dazzling diamond choker for the after-party. But all we could think about was her new hair transformation, which transfigured from a flower adorned bun to a bouffant 60s ponytail at the helm of Halley.

He only had 25 minutes to create Lily's second style, but instead of using a hairband like most would on a tight schedule, he proved why he's trusted by the likes of James, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Simone Ashley, and created the coolest look with just a silver chain and black crafting wire.

@halleybrisker

“I wanted to use a chain to compliment the look with a tough edge and it had been the beginnings of an idea I'd had for a little while,” Halley tells Hello! Fashion. “It's commonplace to add an accessory to that specific area of the hair on the 60's style updo, but I was giving it an upgrade.”

“The wire was a necessary component because without rigidity to its structure, the chain wouldn't work correctly as an accessory or hold its position, so some fine crafting wire was perfect. It also allowed me to bind it underneath in a hidden way.”

@halleybrisker

How to create Lily James’ Met Gala 2023 after party hairstyle

“The style is essentially a 60's wide and bouncy ponytail using Great Lengths hair extensions. A standard ponytail is created just above the centre of the back of the head and then folded upwards. Holding in place with one hand and taking 2 Bobby pins and an elastic band they are pinned either side allowing the elastic band to cross the flattened ponytail base and then flipping back over into its natural position giving bounce and a new shape.”

“The 1mm crafting wire was threaded through the links to give it some rigidity and then folded around the section between the head and the newly created ponytail disappearing underneath. This was achieved by twisting together the remainder of the crafting wire and a Bobby pin.”

