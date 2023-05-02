Lily James found a unique way to honour Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala

You know when someone arrives with a celebrity makeup artist as their date, their beauty look is going to be on point and that was certainly the case for Lily James.

The Cinderella star arrived with none other than Charlotte Tilbury at the 2023 Met Gala, and unveiled a fresh beauty look.

The 33-year-old actress channelled a modern day Audrey Hepburn with a razor cut micro fringe, and voluminous bun and it was the perfect antidote to her punky black leather ball gown from Tamara Ralph Couture . Like Anne Hathaway she also adorned her hair with a Camellia flower, a signature motif of Chanel.

Also on point were her black leather and sheer gloves, which were ostensibly a tribute to the evening Karl Lagerfeld theme. The German fashion designer was renowned for wearing fingerless leather Chanel gloves. It’s all about the details.

Karl Lagerfeld was rarely pictured without his signature gloves

“You really see for 65 years how Karl just was so creative, so visionary, invented so many things and at the same time, I think was intrinsically the chicest designer that you can ever imagine,” Vogue editor Anna Wintour explained to host Lala Anthony on the red carpet at the start of the evening, continuing “I always love to see what everybody is wearing on the carpet and I have been lucky enough to have a sneak preview of what some of our guests are wearing. And I'm just so grateful that they've made such an incredible effort.”

© Cindy Ord/MG23 Lily James wore Tamara Ralph Couture

Met Gala theme 2023

This year's dress code posed the ideal opportunity for guests to flex their fashion muscles and pay homage to one of the industry's most revered creative minds.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld, coinciding with the opening of Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition. New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors to a wave of show stopping ensembles that aimed to capture the spirit of the designer's impressive career.

