Princess Kate just proved the power of finding your own personal style

She stepped out with the Prince of Wales and their three children on the final day of the coronation celebrations.

It’s no secret that the Princess of Wales is a trend aficionado. From stepping out in styles straight from London Fashion Week, to affordable earrings that look incredibly expensive – she rarely strays from her fashion-forward agenda.

That was however, until she wore a pair of dark wash blue skinny jeans at the end of last year, which basically became the unofficial marker for solidifying whether your innate sartorial radar truly lies within the millennial era, or the Gen Z/TikTok sphere.

And the Princess is back again with the super skinny silhouette that many of us couldn’t image not wearing once upon a time. She wore the same pair of trousers that she wore less than two weeks ago, proving why dressing how you feel comfortable instead of following trends is so important when it comes to personal styling.

MORE: 3 Coronation Concert fashion trends you need to know for Summer 2023: Princess Kate, Sofia Richie, Zara Tindall & more

RELATED: We analysed Princess Kate's coronation outfit, and this is what we found out

The Princess wore skinny cargo pants from G-Star Raw

For the final day of the long bank holiday to celebrate King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation, she visited the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough with the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (the real star of any royal outing), to celebrate The Big Help Out.

The Big Help Out marks the final day of the historic royal celebrations by encouraging people to help out in their local communities, however big or small.

For the occasion Kate nailed her off-duty cool agenda wearing a frill neck blue denim shirt from country-inspired British label Really Wild Clothing, paired with the skinny cargo trousers from G-Star Raw that she also wore at the end of April (we also found her exact pair… you’re welcome). A pair of brown Chelsea boots from Blundstone and a pair of thin gold hoop earrings finished off the look.

MORE: The 10 best dressed guests at the coronation concert

RELATED: Meghan Markle wore Victoria Beckham in the chicest quiet luxury hiking look

She matched with Louis in pale blue with a ruffle shirt from Really Wild Clothing

Indeed, the 1990s girlband-approved cargo trousers are currently back with a bang, but oversized parachute pants, and baggy straight legs with low-rise waists are the silhouette dominating the fashion sphere, spearheaded by the likes of Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and pretty much the whole TikTok community.

Princess Kate however, is sporting the cargo trend, yet showcased that the beloved skinny leg will never leave her wardrobe. And purchasing an item that you feel truly comfortable is the key to a healthy wardrobe: both cost-per-wear and confidence are checked off your shopping agenda.

She wore her skinny cargos at the end of April

When she wore skinny jeans in December last year, some TikTok users dubbed them as ‘too much’ or ‘dated’. For many royal sartorial fans however (particularly many of us millennials), the sight of the skinny was a welcomed sight for those who are just slightly over the low-rise, oversized, Y2K vibe… Royal fashion presenter Miranda Holder expressed that her skinny jean revival proves her fashion icon status by showing that she "influences fashion rather than follows it".

The Duchess of Sussex is also a notable fan of skinny trousers, stepping out in her beloved skinny leather trousers for date night with Prince Harry in March.

If the style is good enough for two of the most stylish royals on the planet in 2023, it’s good enough for us.