These are the spring's most coveted nail trends, according to Chanel

The start of summer spells the perfect time to rethink your beauty regime, with a fresh new mani in a chic shade of pastel or mood-boosting bright first on our to-do list.

A-list manicurist Julia Diogo began her career in nails 13 years ago. She has worked backstage at the BAFTAs and counts Rosie Huntington-Whiteley amongst her most loyal clients. Currently Liberty’s resident manicurist, Julia also works with Chanel whose iconic Le Vernis polishes were used to create four new springtime nail looks in our exclusive shoot.

“This summer we’ll see lots of neutral bases plus neon nail art", Julia tells Hello! Fashion, “Bright shades of green, blue, pink and orange will be popular, as well as black at the other end of the spectrum. Micro French dots remains a super chic and timeless mani which works well with all outfits."

“Most of my clients are still requesting the lipgloss manicure with super sheer and shiny nails which are very healthy looking.” The look takes inspiration from the plump, high-shine and natural-looking finish that a good lip gloss has. “I’d advise using the neutral tone that best compliments your natural skin colour. I’ve got an inclination that soft white is coming back too – not bold white, but a softer take with a slight tinge of grey.”

Heralding the start of summer, Chanel has reimagined its Le Vernis line with 17 alluring new hues of nail polish to join an existing seven shades. Offering a look to suit every occasion and mood, the collection is centred on five main colour families each with its own individual property.

Colours That Energize features radiant shades of fiery red, fuchsia pink, bright coral and intense plum, whilst Colours That Soothe evokes serenity and calm with a pale pink and latte-coloured beige tone. Colours That Bring Joy is an optimistic and fresh collection of cloud blue, lilac and yellow whilst Colours That Disrupt sees terracotta and androgynous grey paired with khaki accents.

Finally, Colours That Provide Strength unites three alluring and empowering shades of always-chic red. For the luxe finishing touch, add an accent of shade 157 - Phénix, a glimmering antique gold. Promising lacquered shine with intense colour payoff and improved hold, the new Le Vernis polishes retail at £29 each and promise to be the most glamorous addition to both your nails and your dressing table.

For some instant nail inspo, Julia shows us the four trends she tips for summer using her favourite shades from the CHANEL Le Vernis 2023 Collection:

White Out

Get The Look: La Base Camélia, £28; Le Vernis in 121 Première Dame, £29; Le Gel Coat, £29; L’Huile Camélia, £28; La Crème Main, £46, all CHANEL

Not So Mellow Yellow

Get The Look: La Base Camélia, £28; CHANEL Le Vernis in 129 Ovni and 143 Diva, both £29; Le Gel Coat, £29, L’Huile Camélia, £28; La Crème Main, £46, all CHANEL

Minty Fresh

Get The Look: La Base Camélia, £28; CHANEL Le Vernis in 125 Muse and 129 Ovni, both £29; Le Gel Coat, £29, L’Huile Camélia, £28; La Crème Main, £46, all CHANEL

Orange You Glad to See Me

Get The Look: La Base Camélia; Le Vernis in 121 Première Dame, £29; Le Gel Coat, £29, L’Huile Camélia, £28; La Crème Main, £46, all CHANEL

Photography credits:

Photographer: Billie Scheepers

Creative Content Director: Arianna Chatzidakis

Stylist: Tanya Philipson

Makeup: Ninni Nummela at Streeters using CHANEL Les Beiges Summer To-Go and CHANEL Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Yeux.

Nails: Julia Diogo using CHANEL Le Vernis 2023 collection and CHANEL La Crème Main.

Hair: Ernesto Montenovo

Model: Alina Morozova at Storm Models