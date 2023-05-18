Emily Ratajkowski just wore summer 2023's 'sexiest' It-shoe

When it comes to sexy fashion statements, Emily Ratajkowski is the muse of the moment. The supermodel has a penchant for showing us the latest daring fashion hacks.

From Y2K jeans styling to schooling us on wear see-through outfits for summer, the 32-year-old podcast host never strays too far from her sultry sartorial agenda.

After sorting out our hot-girl summer wardrobe, she’s now added footwear to our wishlist, with the most glam heeled sandals we’ve ever seen.

Emily posted an Instagram story for her 30.1 million followers of her foot resting on a car dashboard with her glitzy Bumper Tube Leather Mules from JW Anderson glistening in the sunlight.

Anderson’s eponymous label isn’t shy of a piece of statement footwear (cue the internet-dividing mules as worn by Mia Regan and Alexa Chung to name a few). Emliy’s black leather mules boast a padded sole with tubular detailling, a stiletto heel and a chunky diamante encrusted strap.

Our sartorial radar's were on point when we predicted that this style of footwear would be the one to look out for in 2023. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a photo at the end of last year wearing Bottega Veneta's intrecciato micro-peep-toe mules and at the time, Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin explained: “We predict big things for this next it-shoe. Prepare to see these on influencers and the style set everwhere as we head into 2023.”

Sienna Miller also proved that mules will be staying for Autumn/Winter this year (not that we want to think about anything but summer right now). She wore Prada’s pointed toe leather mules to their AW23 fashion show in Paris this February. The pointed-toe silhouette creates an elevated version of the classic flat slip-ons, but “reminiscent of boots, they're set on an angular mid block heel”.

From high-end like EmRata’s JW Anderson mules to high-street like Mango who currently have some amazing new season diamante ballet flats. Keep both chunky mules and diamante footwear on your radar for this summer.

