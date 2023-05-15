Victoria Beckham's latest 'Sunday chill' outfit is very unexpected

Renowned for her high-octane approach to dressing, Victoria Beckham and a casual 'fit are like oil and water – they don't mix. Certainly not in public on the regular, anyway.

However, the fashion designer made us do a double take over the weekend when she offered an insight into Casa Beckham via her Instagram Stories. The fashion designer shared a stylish snap with her 30.9m followers, captioned: "Sunday work uniform".

The former Spice Girl was clad in some super casual pieces that felt worlds apart from her usual sharply tailored mini dresses and vertiginous heels.

Straying from tradition, Victoria pared things back, opting for a pair of mid-wash jeans and grey and white sneakers.

The 49-year-old, who appeared to be wearing Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro in 'Midnight Navy', seemingly took her style cues from her daughter Harper. The youngest member of the Beckham clan has an impressive sneaker collection of her own and is often pictured wearing trainers alongside dresses.

The wildly popular line of shoes has been in the headlines recently following the release of Air, a film directed by Ben Affleck which tells the story of how Nike came to partner with Michael Jordan in 1984 and change the sneaker landscape beyond recognition.

VB donning jeans and repping her Jordans? Not the weekend style moment we'd bargained for – but we're totally here for her dip into more casual 'fits.

Victoria's unexpected footwear moment coincided with her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz celebrating Mother's Day stateside. The It-couple attended a family dinner, after which Nicola posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the maternal figures in her life.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my two queens," the actress wrote. "I am so lucky to have you as my mom and my naunni [pink heart emojis] mom I am nothing without you [pink heart emojis] best day with my family!! [pink heart emojis] I love you all more than you will ever know!!"

