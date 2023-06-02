The world's most stylist royals put their best fashion foot forward for the wedding of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa...

Yesterday was a commemorative day for royal fashion fans. The wedding of Queen Rania of Jordan's son, Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Seif was joyous occasion filled with glorious outfits.

Stylish royals from across the globe travelled to Amman to celebrate with the newlyweds, including Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice and her husband .

Of course all eyes were on the bride, who dazzled in two dresses. The first, a chic figure hugging gown from Elie Saab with an ultra modern silhouette. It boasted an asymmetrical neckline, flattering ruching across the bodice and a fitted column skirt. An elegant, long train complete with delicate embellished was attached to the lower back, creating a true contemporary princess silhouette. The beautiful bride also wore a dazzling tiara with a flowing veil.

She then changed for the evening banquet (as the other guests were asked to do aswell) into a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda cap-sleeve dress which boasted a sweetheart neckline and was styled with elbow-length white silk gloves.

Royal female guests were requested to wear a tiara for the second half of the celebrations which amped up the calibre of glamorous accessories. But from start to finish the day was awash with stunning outfits from high-fashion brands to contemporary British labels. We were certainly not disappointed.

The 10 most glamorous gowns from the Jordanian royal wedding:

​Princess Iman of Jordan

Princess Iman of Jordan

Princess Iman looked super chic in a stone coloured couture gown from Ashi studio.She paired with a box clutch and brown leather court shoes.

Princess Elizabeth of Belgium

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Electric Barbiecore was on the agenda for Princess Elizabeth who wore head to toe pink with a stunning cape gown from Essential Antwerp.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania's ever chic agenda was channelled through her delightful Dior dress for the ceremony. A surprising colourway, her black dress was adorned with intricate gold lace detailing on the sleeves and a panel on the upper back.

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales

For the evening reception Princess Kate brought head to toe glamour in a dazzling pink sequinned gown by her go-to designer Jenny Packham.

Princess Salma of Jordan

Princess Salma of Jordan

Princess Salma epitomised summer in an aqua blue draped maxi dress from British label Stella McCartney.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Princess of Beatrice had a Cinderella moment in a beautiful blue dress from British brand Needle and Thread. She altered the dress and added her own black belt to give the dress a cinched waist.

A Royal Guest

Jordan royal family member

A member of the Jordan royal family oozed glamour in 'The American' dress by The Vampire's Wife paired with a silver Lady Dior handbag.

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands

Princess Amalia

Amalia made the case for colour blocking in a bespoke pink and red gown by Jan Taminiau.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Victoria oozed summer glam in a satin maxi dress with puffy sleeves from By Malina.

First Lady Jill Biden

US First Lady Jill Biden

Jill looked ultra opulent in a silver gown by Reem Acra adorned with pearls.

