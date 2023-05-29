The 10 best beauty moments at Cannes Film Festival 2023

These are the hair and makeup looks that stopped La Croisette in its tracks…

Riviera beauty is a cut above the rest, and we have the photographic evidence to prove it. Every year, the hottest names in cinema flock to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, ready to take over La Croisette with their red carpet A-game.

Suffice to say, lavish jewels and splendid gowns take centre stage at the invitation-only event, but we can't help but insert a special mention to the glam squads who keep things looking picture perfect.

Now that Cannes has drawn to a close for another year, we've reflected on the hair and makeup moments that made us do a double take…

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty moments from Cannes Film Festival 2023:

Elsa Hosk

Ex-Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk looked resplendent at Cannes' annual amfAR Gala with a sleek, side-parted bun, bronzy tones washed across her eyes and glossy lips.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson rocked an orange-based red lip at the premiere of Asteroid City alongside smooth, middle-parted waves.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off 2023's hottest hair hue 'Bronzed Blonde' at the Club Zero premiere with an elegant half-up, half-down, and we can't stop thinking about it.

Leomie Anderson

Luminous skin, extended feline flick eyeliner and stylised kiss curls were on the agenda for model Leomie Anderson at the Anatomie d'une chute premiere.

Gigi Hadid

With makeup by Patrick Ta, Gigi Hadid was serving major bombshell beauty at the Firebrand premiere with soft bronze hues across her lids, cheeks and lips.

Grace Elizabeth

Model Grace Elizabeth looked the picture of contemporary elegance with a bouncy black crop at the premiere of Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel royalty Naomi Campbell hopped on the omnipresent Mermaidcore trend with a cascade of waves.

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren hit the headlines with her bright blue locks, and we are still reeling from the major hair drama.

Dua Lipa

International hitmaker Dua Lipa oozed elegance at the Omar la Fraise premiere with soft, sweepy bangs and a flash of silver across her lids.

Iris Law

Jude Law's daughter Iris rocked a vampy, crimson lip and the chicest slit brow we've ever seen at the Monster premiere.



