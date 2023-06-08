Rosie Huntington-Whiteley X Hunza G: 5 pieces we need from the stunning collaboration

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has just made our summer wishlist 10 times longer - we want every single item from her new collaboration with cult-adored swimwear label Hunza G.

The founder of beauty label Rose Inc has conjured up the most exquisite nine-piece collection with the British swimwear brand, encapsulating her signature less-is-more style agenda and 2023's favourite minimalism movement.

© Instagram Rosie wearing the Rose Inc x Hunza G two-piece

"In 2019, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted photos of herself wearing Hunza G’s iconic Domino Blush while on holiday, redefining it as the swimsuit that broke the internet," Hunza G explained on its website. "With a shared value for elevated style and sustainability, Hunza G and Rose Inc have collaborated on a limited edition nine piece collection, designed to inspire your own iconic moments."

From Kim Kardashian to Alexa Chung and Hailey Bieber, Hunza G is the go-to swimwear label for every fashionista on the planet. The label first became popular in the 90s (originally named 'Hunza'), when its signature crinkle effect pieces became instantly recognisable after it created the iconic white and blue cut-out dress that Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman. But it rose to Instagram It-girl fame when Georgiana Huddart became creative director in 2015, added the 'G' and successfully rebranded the label into a 21st century influencer favourite.

On Wednesday, Rosie shared a series of snaps on her Instagram modelling the dreamy collection and said: "Couldn’t be happier to have created a limited edition collection in collaboration with @roseinc and @hunza.g. Swipe to check out some of my favourite styles and colour ways inspired by our iconic Rose Inc Solar Collection. Available now on @netaporter & Hunzag.com"

The 'quiet luxury' trend has officially made its way to swimwear territory in the form of blush tone bikinis and scoop neck swimming costumes at an incredibly reasonable price point, and we couldn't be more obsessed.

Hello! Fashion's 5 favourite pieces from the Rose Inc x Hunza G collaboration:

