Jenna Coleman, Keira Knightley and Kylie Minogue: See what went down at Chanel's high-jewellery event

The French luxury house hosted a gala at the British Museum to celebrate the release of its high jewelery collection 'Tweed de Chanel'

When we think about Chanel, we almost immediately think: tweed. It became the house's ultimate symbol of chic when Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel created her first jacket in 1925. Now the French luxury label has taken the Scottish style from its clothing to its accessories, with the unveiling of its second ‘Tweed de Chanel’ high jewellery collection.

To celebrate the release, Patrice Leguéreau, Director of the Chanel Fine Jewellery Creation Studio, hosted a star-studded dinner in London where the guest list was a glam as the bijouterie on display.

© Chanel Keira Knightly at the Tweed de Chanel dinner

“For this new High Jewelry [sic] collection dedicated to Tweed, I wanted to go further in the interpretation by creating a veritable fabric of precious stones that is light and supple," Patrice said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the collection, and the incredible gala that ended with a performance from Kylie Minogue...

What is Tweed de Chanel?

The Tweed de Chanel jewellery collection takes inspiration from the iconic woven fabric that has come to define the brand's aesthetic. In 2020, Patrice Leguéreau released the first Tweed de Chanel collection which boasted 45 exquisite pieces dedicated to the fabric and “reproducing its suppleness and subtleties through the skilful use of articulations”.

© Chanel Tweed Camélia necklace in pink gold, white gold, diamonds and pink sapphires. 1 brilliant-cut diamond 1.52 cts

Now, the designer has opened a new chapter with the 63-piece second installment of the collection which boasts five new tweed jewellery weaves, in five different colours and adorned with five icons adored by Coco Chanel: the ribbon, the camellia, the comet, the sun and the lion.

© Chanel Tweed Lion ring in yellow gold, diamonds, rubies, yellow sapphires and spessartite garnets. 1 marquise-cut ruby 3.99 cts.

Who attended the Tweed de Chanel gala?

On Tuesday, June 6, Chanel hosted an exquisite dinner at the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, with Chanel ambassadors and other special guests present, who wore either pieces from the new collection or other Chanel high jewellery.

Keira Knightly

© Chanel Keira Knightly

Chanel ambassador Keira Knightly looked ethereal in a lace spaghetti strap maxi dress. She paired it with the Tweed mademoiselle necklace and ring in 18k white gold and diamonds, Tweed Dentelle earrings in 18K pink gold and diamonds, and the Tweed Pastel bracelet in 18K white gold, pearls and diamonds.

Kylie Minogue

© Chanel Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue stunned in a little black dress for her performance. She also wore the Tweed Brode earrings and ring in 18K white gold and diamonds and Tweed Cordage bracelet in 18K white gold and diamonds.

Jenna Coleman

© Chanel Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman opted for dopamine dressing glam in a diamante jacket with colourful argyle patterned sleeves and a soft pink bodice. Chanel fine jewellery completed her look.

Lucy Boynton, Emily Beecham, Honor Swinton, Amita Suman, Shalom Brunce-Franklin, Clare Rugaard and principal ballerina Francesca Hayward were also in attendance.

