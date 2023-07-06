Gabriela Hearst is leaving Chloé after 3 years with the brand

The brand made an official announcement stating that she will be resigning from her position as Creative Director

The Maison Chloé has announced that Gabriela Hearst will be leaving her role as Creative Director after a three-year tenure at the french luxury label.

During Gabriela Hearst's tenure as the creative director of Chloé, she injected a refreshing and sustainable vision into the iconic fashion house. Her meticulous attention to detail and commitment to ethical practices redefined the Chloé aesthetic. Hearst seamlessly merged her signature minimalism with Chloé's romantic heritage, creating a harmonious blend of contemporary and timeless designs.

“It has been the greatest privilege to share my creative vision and to add my voice to the story of Chloé, a remarkable Maison that I have always loved so dearly. I am grateful to have been part of the incredible team laying strong foundations for a purpose-driven future for fashion, and I am so proud of the positive change we have collectively achieved in developing a business and design perspective that puts our people and our environment first,” explained Hearst of the departure, “Very few houses have such a history of strong female leaders who have each made their unique contribution to the Maison, under the inspirational legacy of its founder Gaby Aghion… I feel empowered and excited about the work done at Chloé and moreover, to leave a clear message that a woman can do it all and have fun while at it.”

Under her guidance, the brand embraced a more eco-conscious approach, utilising innovative materials and responsible production methods. Hearst's collections exuded effortless elegance and empowered women with their clean lines and subtle sophistication. Under her leadership, the brand experienced consistent growth, and she skillfully expanded upon the founder Gaby Aghion's legacy of female empowerment.

© Jamie McCarthy Gabriela Hearst, Maude Apatow, Olivia Wilde and Vanessa Kirby at the 2023 Met Gala.

“Gabriela has brought great energy and a dynamic creative vision to her role at Chloé, contributing to a period of significant progress for the business, and writing a powerful new chapter in the story of our Maison. I would like to warmly thank her for bringing so much of herself to this mission – her passion, drive and values, and for her unwavering commitment to supporting the Maison’s meaningful progression in shaping a more responsible future, true to the legacy of our founder,” said Riccardo Bellini, President and CEO of Chloé, in an official statement, “I look forward to the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection as the culmination of her Chloé journey, which will be a celebration of joy and creativity. I wish her much success and happiness as she focuses on her next creative endeavour.”

Gabriela’s last collection for Chloé will be presented on 28th September 2023.