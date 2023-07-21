These are the 10 ‘trendiest’ things to buy in 2023 according to fashion analysts

Want to stay updated on the trendiest fashion brands and products in the second quarter of 2023? The Lyst Index, a quarterly ranking of the hottest brands and items in the fashion world, has got you covered.

The renowned fashion technology company and shopping app caters to over 200 million users annually, providing them with a platform to browse, discover, and purchase items from various brands and stores. Every three months they reveal exactly what we have collectively been searching for and adding to cart.

The Lyst Index's methodology takes into account the behaviour of shoppers, including their searches on and off the platform, product views, and sales. To gauge brand and product popularity, the formula also factors in worldwide social media mentions, activity, and engagement statistics over the latest three-month period.

Claiming the top spot as the hottest brand globally is Loewe. This Spanish label, under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, has experienced something of a renaissance under his tenure, climbing an impressive 13 places in the past year to secure its first-ever number one ranking.

© @HANNAHLEWISSTYLIST

This quarter alone, searches for Loewe have increased by 19%. Among their hottest products, the Anagram tank top, famously spotted on Kylie Jenner, stands out, along with their influencer-adored raffia basket bags, which continue to drive global demand and influence searches for similar items online.

Despite a competitive market, the Loewe basket bag has attained cult accessory status, with the Paula's Ibiza collab seeing a resurgence in demand, thanks to clever seasonal updates to the timeless design. In the realm of Gen Z shoppers, Y2K-inspired trends and brands are still sparking excitement.

The Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers, sported by celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber, holds the second spot as the hottest product of the quarter, amassing over 113 million views on TikTok. Another notable mention is Longchamp, with a 56% increase in searches over the last three months, primarily driven by the iconic Le Pliage bag.

The 10 hottest trending products of summer 2023: Loewe Anagram tank top Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers Versace Maxi Medusa Biggie sunglasses Loewe raffia tote bag New Balance Aime Leon Dore sneakers Agolde jorts Alaïa fishnet flats The Row City Flip Flops Longchamp Le Pliage bag Loro Piana Cap

Jorts, or jean shorts, are a trending search term, embraced by prominent figures like Nicola Peltz, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and A$AP Rocky. Agolde's classic longline jorts have made it to the Hottest Products list, securing the sixth position.