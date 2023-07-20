5 fashion moments you missed from Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse's wedding

After Sofia Richie's incomprehensibly glamorous wedding back in April, we didn't think a 2023 celebrity wedding would match the level of sartorial stylishness.

Cue, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. The actor and the former Victoria's Secret model tied the knot in Barbara's home country of Hungray on her parents’ property, Harlekin Birtok, which doubles as an event venue. Needless to say, it was an utterly chic affair.

Much like Sofia, Barbara wore not one, but three designer gowns on the day, including a Vivienne Westwood masterpiece, a "modern princess" dress and one which honoured her Hungarian heritage. She oozed glamour from the moment she stepped out, with everything from her jewellery to her accessories. Here's all of the fashion moments you might have missed.

1 - Her $30,000 necklace

Often, brides opt for a subtle necklace to let their dress do the talking, but Barbara wore the most striking diamond statement choker and matching earrings from Tiffany & Co. The 90s-inspired piece is estimated to be worth around $30,000 according to jewellery experts Steven Stone.

2 - Her second dress

After Barbara wore Vivienne Westwood to walk down the isle, she changed into an ivory, halterneck fit and flare midi from Philosophy di Lorenzo. She told Vogue that it was the “best choice” to party into the evening with. “The dress made me feel like a modern princess.”

3 - Why Barbara also wore bright red

Despite her first two dresses adhering to traditional wedding dress codes in hues of white, her final dress paid homage to her Hungarian roots. “There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight — it’s called menyecske ruha,” she told Vogue. therefore the former Victoria's Secret model- donned a siren red mini dress from Hungarian label Mero.

4 - Her shoes

In an image of Barbara twirling in her stunning Philosophy dress, we catch a glimpse of her footwear - Jimmy Choo's Bing 100 crystal-embellished heels. The dazzling mule is the shoe of choice for the coolest fashionistas on special occassions, including Queen Letizia of Spain and Lea Michele. Jimmy Choo provided all of the pairs of shoes she wore on the day, which were designed to match the colours of each of her dresses.

5- Her cool-girl wedding accessory

If you're getting married rather soon (even if you're not and are planning your dream bridal outfit anyway), then keep arm-length gloves pinned at the top of your ideas board. Barbara wore the chicest, chiffon opera gloves to pair with her Vivienne Westwood gown - the accessory also worn by Nicola Peltz at her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham last year. They are also approved by the Princess of Wales for 2023, who wore a dramatic black pair to the BAFTAs in February.

We're patiently waiting to see her honeymoon outfits...