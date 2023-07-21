Emily Ratajkowski is delivering a masterclass on what to wear with red hair

Emily Ratajkowski sent us into hair inspo overload when she debuted her autumnal auburn red hair this week, smack bang in the middle of summer.

The street style muse is constantly feeding us with summer styling inspo, including the coolest netted dresses and how to wear sheer mesh - her signature style. She's also schooled us plenty of times in making a dog walk a stylish affair, including wearing a midi skirt five ways over the last month taking her rescue dog Colombo around the block in New YorK City.

Now, the 31-year-old has combined her penchant for both, showing us that if you too want to get your tresses red-y for the cold weather in advance, this is exactly how you dress accordingly when playing dog mom.

© MEGA Emily debuted her new hair in public on Thursday

The High Low with Em Rata host stepped out in New York City walking her rescue dog Colombo on Thursday with "less is more" on her dress code on Em's agenda for her first red headed dog walk. She wore a black strappy bodysuit (a more modest version of the outfit she made the announcement in), tucked into high waisted denim shorts with the lining of the pockets peeking below the hem.

She paired with some white Reebok trainers (are they going to be the next retro trainer to make a triumphant comeback?) and a monochrome tote bag. Proving her worth a cool-girl, and suggesting holding a dog lead by the hand is uncool, she strapped Colombo's lead to her waist, leaving both of her hands free.

© Raymond Hall Emily also tied her dog Colombo's lead to her waist

Summer is in full swing, so perhaps its no surprise the supermodel experimented with a new hairdo (she has a habit of giving her locks a seasonal refresh). The My Body author, however, has brought the autumnal vibes two months early donning a totally unexpected, punchy auburn shade.

© Gotham Emily Ratajkowski teamed a green dress with her new tresses

Earlier this week she wore a sage green dress, which was the perfect contrasting hue to her new mane. Paired with sandals, its giving redheads everywhere a dash of summer-spo.

She shared a series of images on Instagram with her 30 million followers, debuting her warm copper coloured locks with the caption "gone red". She continued by saying "thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair".