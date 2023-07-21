Jennifer Lopez wore the highest platform heels of the summer

Jennifer Lopez is a style muse who never shies away from a fashion statement.

Stealing the limelight in show-stopping outfits is the norm for the beauty entrepreneur. From wearing the most shocking neon dress to the Air movie premiere, to wearing a bizarre scuba dress at the premiere of The Flash, to wearing over £1.5 million worth of diamonds to the 2023 Grammys, wearing an OTT outfit is just another day at the office.

Off of the red carpet this summer, however, she's dialled down the drama and worn a slew of pared back, ultra chic outfits, joining the masses who are using accessories to make a statement in 2023.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin JLo was out in Los Angeles on Thursday

It wouldn't be a JLo look without something ridiculously striking, and the shoes she paired with her 'Quiet Luxury'-approved look were the most ginormous platform heels of 2023.

The JLo Beauty founder stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing high-waisted white jeans with a wide-leg fit, and a white shirt loosely tucked in. Did somebody say Maid in Manhattan but make it 2023?

She paired the look with a nude Valentino shoulder bag, and a pair of ultra high perspex platforms with a chunky block heel. Of course, it wouldn't be a Jenny from the block without a pair of brown aviators to complete the look.

Skyscraping platforms have been an integral part of her off-duty uniform for summer 2023. Earlier this month she wore chunky wedge platforms with another neutral shirt and trousers ensemble. She is officially aboard the quiet luxury train.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin She also wore wedges and white trousers in LA earlier this month

Statement accessories have been the trend of 2023. Whether it's handbags or chunky earrings, fashionistas from Hailey Bieber to the Princess of Wales have donned standout accessories.

JLo has put the proof in the pudding that statement footwear can instantly elevate any look.