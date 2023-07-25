How to buy Ryan Gosling’s viral “I am Kenough” hoodie before it sells out

The Barbie live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with its imaginative zeitgeist-y storytelling and stunning visuals.

In the highly anticipated film, Gosling delivers a stellar performance, breathing life into the beloved character of Ken, Barbie's iconic companion. As the movie gains immense popularity, fans have not only fallen in love with the charismatic “Kenergy” exuded by Ryan Gosling but have also become enamoured with the film's fashion-forward wardrobe.

© Getty Images Ryan Gosling attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England

One particular item that has caught the attention of viewers and fashion enthusiasts alike is the "I Am Kenough" hoodie that Gosling wears at the end of the film. His trendy tie-dye piece has become an instant sensation, thanks to its association with the beloved character and the movie's empowering message of self-acceptance and confidence.

Designed by Mattel Creations, the £49.00 fleece hoodie boasts a unisex fit and the design features a subtle yet striking "I Am Kenough" slogan across the chest. The choice of the classic Barbie font adds a touch of nostalgia. Its versatility allows it to be styled in various ways, from casual loungewear to a statement piece. Luckily the hoodie is available to pre-order from the website, and we predict it will very quickly sell out.

As the Barbie live-action movie continues to dominate the box office and win hearts worldwide, the "I Am Kenough" has become more than just a clothing item; it has become a symbol of empowerment and self-expression. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are embracing the hoodie as a representation of their own uniqueness and strength, and it has quickly become a sought-after collectible piece from the movie's merchandise with many rushing to find versions of it on Etsy and eBay.

Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in the movie has undoubtedly contributed to the hoodie's skyrocketing popularity. His widespread fanbase, combined with the movie's massive global reach, has sparked a fashion trend like no other. Social media platforms are abuzz with influencers and fans alike sporting Ken-inspired looks, expressing their love for the character.

Combining the iconic character of Ken, the magnetic presence of Ryan Gosling it's no surprise that fans and fashion-forward individuals worldwide are embracing their inner ‘Kenergy.’