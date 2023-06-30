Every time Margot Robbie has channelled Barbie so far

From archival Versace to vintage Valentino, discover every plastic-fantastic look worn by the Barbie star

Barbiecore’s grip on society is a true force to be reckoned with. Nobody understands this better than Margot Robbie, the star of Greta Gerwig’s new film centring the beloved plastic protagonist. The 34-year-old actress has experienced the most iconic of style evolutions with a helping hand from her stylist Andrew Mukamal, who has been busy sifting through designer archives belonging to the biggest brands in fashion.

To honour Margot’s unparalleled press tour wardrobe, which will remain burned in our imagination for quite some time, we’ve rounded up each time the Australian star has channelled Barbie’s distinctive sartorial arsenal. Prepare for a lot – a lot - of pink as we dissect Margot’s epic looks from her Barbie reign.

Bottega Veneta co-ord © Instagram The actress wore a candy-pink Bottega Veneta co-ord Kicking off the list is Margot’s candy pink Bottega Veneta co-ord which she wore to celebrate the first day of the Barbie press tour. The actress was pictured among the palm trees in the Hollywood Hills wearing a pleated micro skirt and a matching bralette boasting neat tailoring with a hefty dose of girlish glamour. A pair of fuchsia open-toe Manolo Blahniks coupled with some white retro sunglasses and a woven Bottega bag topped off the star’s sunny Cali-girl look.

Hervé Léger striped dress Margot jetted off to her native Sydney to attend a Babrie photo call. Needless to say, it broke the internet. The actress wore a bandeau monochrome striped mini dress by Hervé Léger, that paid homage to the first Barbie doll ever released. The famous doll was originally unveiled in 1959 and sported a crochet swimsuit with a chevron-esque design.

Moschino strawberry dress © Instagram Margot wore a fifties-style strawberry print dress by Moschino Cutesy fashion simply cannot exist without Moschino in tow. For another Sydney-based press conference, Margot wore a halterneck-style white dress by the tongue-in-cheek Italian label featuring a kitsch strawberry print, a belted waistline, a mini silhouette, and a fifties cut. A pair of oval-shaped white sunglasses and a white handbag with gold hardware tapped into the uber-femme fifties theme of the outfit.

Chanel tweed blazer Even when she wasn’t on call, the actress ensured her wardrobe always nodded to her on-screen character. A dedicated Margot was seen in Sydney airport wearing a blossom pink tweed blazer sourced from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection, a stone-coloured strapless bandeau and matching trousers. Behind her, she wheeled a vintage-inspired pink suitcase that mirrored the colour scheme of her ensemble. The tweed garment was originally worn by Claudia Schiffer on the Chanel RTW runway, which then-creative director Karl Lagerfeld styled with a cropped white T-shirt and beige trousers.

Valentino polka dot dress © Jon Kopaloff Margot wore white court heels with her custom Valentino dress On Sunday, Margot attended a photo call for Barbie at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Serving up preppy perfection, the star dazzled in a polka-dot pink Valentino dress featuring a cheeky mini silhouette, a frontal crisscross halterneck and a midriff cut-out. Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli took inspiration from a dress from the label's spring/summer 1993 collection worn by Karen Mulder on the runway. The brown version of the dress boasted an XL polka dot print a near-identical design. Margot completed her dashingly dotty aesthetic by slipping into some white court heels featuring a classic fit and sophisticated point-toe. Stylist Andrew Mukamal noted in an Instagram post that the inspiration for the outfit was a doll from Barbie's ‘Pink & Fabulous’ collection, released in 2015. MORE: Margot Robbie takes style cues from Princess Kate for her latest Barbiecore moment

Versace skirt and knit combo © Instagram Cindy Crawford's iconic look was sourced from a 1994 Versace collection Iconic doesn’t quite cut it. Margot’s stylist shared an internet-breaking look worn by the actress à la Versace, which has already gone down in the history books as one of the most famed outfits ever concocted. Continuing to celebrate the Barbie Press Tour, Margot dazzled in s Versace Autumn-Winter 1994 Ready-to-Wear and Atelier Versace Fall/Winter 1994 at another Barbie event in Sydney Australia. The ground-breaking look, which consisted of a cropped pink cable knit rollneck, a metallic pleated pink skirt, rolled-up lilac socks and blue Versace loafer heels, was famously worn by supermodel Cindy Crawford for a 90s Gianni Versace campaign. The shot of Cindy alongside fellow supermodels Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington is one of the most recognisable in the canon of fashion. A true *moment* in Gen Z jargon. The cult of supermodels referenced Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, Yasmeen Ghauri, Carla Bruni, Shalom Harlow, Kate Moss, Helena Christensen and Nadja Auermann.

Versace pink dress © Getty The actress attended the Barbie Celebration Party in Valentino It’s official, Margot Robbie’s Chanel contract is well and truly over. The Barbie star is now a certified Versace veteran and thanks to her latest look, just infused her think-pink wardrobe with nineties nostalgia. On Friday, the 32-year-old attended Vogue Australia’s Barbie Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney and referenced another supermodel with her vintage outfit choice. Margot hit the red carpet in a metallic rose pink mini dress featuring a bandeau silhouette, an all-over glitter finish, a boned corseted bodice, opulent chainmail and a pleated party-ready mini skirt. The number, sourced from Versace’s Autumn/Winter 1994 collection, was famously worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer the same year during an after-party held at the Ritz Hotel in London. © Versace/Instagram Claudia Schiffer in the Versace chainmail piece in 1994 Adding a dose of plastic-fantastic to her nostalgia attire, Margot slipped into a pair of transparent heels and wore her blonde bombshell locks down loose in beachy tousles. She was joined on the red carpet by model Jesinta Franklin, who also opted for a piece by the Italian fashion house helmed by Donatella. Director Greta Gerwig (who donned royal-favourite brand The Vampire’s Wife), America Ferrera, and Issa Rae joined the Aussie star at the hotly-anticipated event.

