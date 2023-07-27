Everything we know about Lily Collins’ Polly Pocket Movie so far

After the tremendous success of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, Mattel is gearing up to bring another beloved toy to life on the silver screen - Polly Pocket.

Following in Barbie's iconic arched footsteps, Polly Pocket, a line of miniature dolls and accessories, is set to become a blockbuster film to rival Greta Gerwig’s adaptation. Similar to Barbie, the toy line has already expanded into a media franchise with animated movies and books but this will be Polly’s first ever live-action film and will star Lily Collins.

The project was officially announced in June 2021, and some exciting details about the film have recently emerged, including the cast and creative team.

Who will play Polly Pocket in the Polly Pocket movie?

Taking on the role of Polly Pocket herself is none other than Lily Collins, known for her work in Emily in Paris. Collins expressed her excitement about the role on Instagram, sharing a childhood photo of herself playing with Polly Pocket toys saying, "Little Lil, big news. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project! I am partnering with the most inspiring powerhouse team — Robbie Brenner, @lenadunham, @mattel and @mgmstudios — to reintroduce Polly to the world in a fun, modern way… bringing these tiny toys to the big screen. “

© Michael Buckner Lily Collins at the 2023 Met Gala

Who is directing the Polly Pocket movie?

The movie will be helmed by Lena Dunham, the creator of the hit TV series Girls, who will also be responsible for writing the script. Dunham spoke passionately about her connection to Polly Pocket, explaining how the toy provided her with countless hours of childhood escapism. She believes the film will capture the magic and autonomy that young women deserve to see on screen. In statement to Variety Dunham said, “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

Who is producing the Polly Pocket movie?

In addition to her starring role, Lily Collins will also serve as a producer for the film. The project will be overseen by Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon from Mattel Films, along with Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo representing MGM.

© DON EMMERT Polly Pocket toys hang on display in a Manhattan toy store 14 August, 2007

What is the Polly Pocket movie going to be about?

The story will centre around the heartwarming friendship between a young girl and a pocket-sized woman, bringing the tiny world of Polly Pocket to life in a fun and modern way according to sources.

When will the Polly Pocket movie be in cinemas?

While the film's release date has not been set, progress is underway, and the script has been praised as "great" by Robbie Brenner. Given the recent industry strikes, filming is expected to commence sometime around late 2023 or early 2024.

As anticipation builds, fans of Polly Pocket can look forward to seeing their favourite tiny toy make a big impact on the silver screen.

What happened to Polly Pocket?

The original Polly Pocket toys, popular in the 80s and 90s, were miniature plastic cases that unfolded to reveal delightful dollhouses or play sets, complete with tiny Polly Pocket figurines less than an inch tall. These charming jewel-tone compacts offered endless imaginative play for children of that era, but they also posed choking hazards, causing concern for watchful parents.

Over time, as kids moved on to newer toys, many Polly Pocket was discontinued and sets were stowed away, collecting dust in attics and closets. However, in a surprising turn of events, around 2018, a wave of nostalgia swept through, and Polly Pockets made a triumphant comeback. Mattel, the company responsible for these treasured toys, introduced a new line, marking the first such release since 1997. Suddenly, almost three decades after their initial debut, vintage Polly Pocket toys became highly sought-after collectibles in the resale market.

© David M. Benett Josie Lane attends the Polly Pocket x Mimi Wade launch at Selfridges on August 16, 2018 in London

Many of the older sets made before 1998, when Mattel took over production from Bluebird, have become especially valuable. Online platforms like eBay now showcase these cherished sets, with prices ranging from $400 to $800 for mint-condition, sought-after collections.