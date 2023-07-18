Barbie’s heart shaped necklace is from Meghan Markle’s favourite brand

Here’s how to shop the looks in the movie...

It turns out that Missoma is not only one of Margot Robbie and Meghan Markle’s favourite jewellery brands but now Barbie's too.

An unexpected sighting of two of their iconic pieces within the movie, which lands this Friday, means you can get your hands on ‘Barbie’s’ exact necklace.

“The Ridge Heart Charm Necklace and Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Necklace are worn by Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) and Barbie’s best friend (played by Alexandra Shipp), with both pieces handcrafted from 100% recycled 18ct gold plating,” Missoma explain, “This isn’t the first time Margot Robbie has been spotted in our jewellery... now she’s bringing her own style to her starring role as the world’s favourite doll. We have to also thank British stylist Jacqueline Durran for choosing us when sourcing her Barbiecore looks from stores in London.”

The Ridge Heart Charm Necklace features signature ridge detailing and a twisted rope jump ring.

Margot has previously been spotted wearing Missoma while surfing in Malibu and on the red carpet, while Meghan Markle has been a long time supporter of the British jewellery brand.

It’s not the only high-end brand which features in the film. Rixo recently revealed that their Benita dress also was given a starring role in the upcoming live-action flick. In an Instagram post they stated, “RIXO IS IN BARBIE… and our head office slack channel is very happy about it.”

During her press tour for her starring role as the eponymous doll Margot has experienced the most iconic of style evolutions with a helping hand from her stylist Andrew Mukamal, who has been busy sifting through designer archives belonging to the biggest brands in fashion.

To honour Margot’s unparalleled press tour wardrobe, which will remain burned in our imagination for quite some time, we rounded up each time the Australian star has channelled Barbie’s distinctive sartorial arsenal.

Bottom line? Prepare for a lot – a lot - of pink this summer.