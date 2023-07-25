These are the coolest things to buy right now according to our favourite influencers

We are constantly scouring social media for fashion and beauty inspo from our favourite influencers.

Recently we've spotted a slew of outfits we're obsessing over, that are perfect for giving our summer wardrobes a refresh with plenty of colour, silhouettes and outfits for literally all occasions and to suit all budgets. Here's some of our favourite pieces that you need to buy now according to Instagram's effortlessly cool fashionistas.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa is a street style muse who is a fan of the Y2K-approved ballet shoes for summer 2023. From pairing with mini skirts to biker jackets, she has nailed styling them with just about any outfit. Her uber-feminine silk slip paired with pink flats from Repetto Paris is the ultimate elevated summer look. She also owns them in beige.

Angie Smith

Our fashion contributor Angie goes by the motto 'buy less, wear more', and this Me&Em dress absolutely fits the bill. The stripes and fit and flare silhouette are incredibly flattering, and Angie says it's "quite possibly the most comfortable dress of all time". We're sold.

Emili Sindlev

We know Barbiecore isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but if wearing head to toe fuchsia is not on your sartorial agenda add pops of pink into your accessories roster instead. Queen of colour Emili Sindlev wore the coolest Miu Miu hair-clips, and now we want them.

Caroline Daur

A pair of designer sunglasses is essential in every summer suitcase, and no other quiet luxury brand does it like Celine. Caroline eschewed the label's coveted cat-eye silhouette and opted for its "Black Square Frame Sunglasses" to amp up the glam.

Bettina Looney

Bettina is "reliving [her] millennium mini skirt era" and we are absolutely here for it. She put a 2023 spin on the retro style with the wraparound style, asymmetrical hem piece from Coperni. Obsessed doesn't cut it.

Anna Brem-Wilson

The phrase 'high street hero' is sometimes used on items that do not warrant such gratitude, however Anna Brem-Wilson's red striped shirt is quite literally a steal. Her top-notch styling with a white satin slip helps the shirt looks oh-so expensive - we'll be taking style cues from her...

Leonie Hanne

Street style muse and former Hello! Fashion cover girl Leonie stunned in this white dress from cool-girl label Magda Butrym's SS23 collection and to be honest, we haven't thought about much else. It's got a slight retro feel, and is incredibly elegant.

Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia has a penchant for conscious shopping, and her effortlessly cool platform mules are from Penelope Chilvers, who puts sustainability at the heart of their brand. If these shoes pair perfectly with Amelia's block coloured midi, they'll pair perfectly with anything.

Lisa Ing Marinelli

A lawyer and a street style muse, Lisa's eclectic style both in and out of the office is awe-inspiring. She wore the dopamine-inducing Borgo De Nor dress for her wedding anniversary, and no dress could have been more perfect. The billowing sleeve with a feather trim adds the right amount of dramatic elegance. (Our digital editor Natalie Salmon recently wore this dress to the British Fashion Council's summer party.)

Victoria Magrath

In need of holiday dress inspo? Look no further: OG fashion blogger Victoria wore the chicest ribbed-knit dress from Toteme. Style with neutral accessories exactly as she did for a stylish daytime ensemble.

Vanessa Blair

Our fashion contributor Vanessa Blair is a master at styling elevated basics. We loved how she has styled it with a satin slip, and we could see it paired with light was straight leg jeans for a more laid back look. So versatile and so well priced.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung's holiday wardrobe is literally everything we want for summer and more. Long shorts are back with a bang for this summer as proven by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Nicola Peltz, and Alexa put her signature twist on them by opting for lime green satin. For under £200 they are an absolute steal.

Sofia Richie

Current It-girl Sofia is also proving green is the colour to have your getaway wishlist. She paired a bright green sarong from Dries Van Noten with a neon yellow bikini. A lesson in dopamine dressing for all of us.

